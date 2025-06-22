NBA Fans Rejoice At Miami Heat Villain Scott Foster's Game 7 Status
The two best words in NBA history come to fruition Sunday night.
Game. Seven. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers conclude their exhilarating Finals series with the final matchup of the 2024-25 season. As Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and countless others look to put their imprint on league history.
And they'll do it without one of the most notorious figures in the NBA: veteran referee Scott Foster.
"The NBA announced its referees for Game 7: James Capers, Josh Tiven, and Sean Wright, with James Williams as alternate. Scott Foster, the Game 4 crew chief who has worked the most Finals (and Finals games) of the 12 officials selected for this year's Finals, isn't on the game," ESPN's Tim Bontemps tweeted.
Foster has been renowned for his questionable officiating, particularly to the Miami Heat and NBA great Chris Paul. The Heat built a case against Foster during their 2023 Finals run, deeming the relationship between their losses and his presence as too strong to be a coincidence.
Fans even joked that Foster was not called because this is the last game of the series, giving him the inability to impact the teams beyond tonight. Foster earned the nickname "The Extender," coined by fan theorists who believe the NBA assigns him to extend series by making calls in favor of teams down in a given series.
The Thunder conclude the series against Indiana on Sunday at 8:00 p.m.