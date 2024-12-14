NBA Great Insists Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Must Avoid Joining Title Contender
Everyone has an opinion on which team should trade for Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler.
Hall of Famer Paul Pierce, on the other hand, would rather discuss who shouldn’t acquire Butler.
Pierce and former teammate Kevin Garnett debated Butler’s next spot on the Dec. 13 episode of Ticket and the Truth. When Pierce suggested Butler find a way to join Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, Garnett questioned why Pierce preferred Golden State to the Dallas Mavericks.
“He don’t fit with Luka [Dončić],” Pierce explained. “He don’t fit with them.”
Garnett disagreed, insisting Butler’s reputation speaks for itself.
“Bro, it’s Jimmy Buckets,” Garnett said.
Pierce argued the Mavericks already have too many playmakers between Dončić, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson. At best, Butler would be the third option, barring an injury to Dončić or Irving.
Dončić averages 28.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 7.9 assists. Irving is on pace to make his ninth career All-Star game, averaging 24 points and 5.2 assists for the 16-9 Mavericks.
Pierce expressed doubts about Butler fitting in an offense where he might need to wait several possessions before getting an opportunity to shoot.
“[He’s gonna] be spotting up, that ain’t his game,” Pierce said. “He needs the ball a little bit. … Jimmy, you gotta have him in action.”
Garnett said Butler will need to change his game wherever he lands. The All-Star forward averages 18.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists.
“At least in Golden State, he’s gonna fit more with them because he’s gonna be more involved in the offense,” Pierce said.
