Inside The Heat

New Data Ranks Dwyane Wade, LeBron James Among Greatest NBA Duos

Jake Elman

Mar 6, 2013; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat small forward LeBron James (6) and Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade (3) react to some fans during the game against the Orlando Magic at the American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rovak-Imagn Images
Miami Heat legends Dwyane Wade and LeBron James formed one of the greatest duos in NBA history.

That isn’t hyperbole or an exaggeration. James and Wade reached the finals four times in as many seasons, winning in 2012 and 2013. Teams regularly feared the Big Three of James, Wade, and Chris Bosh before James returned to Cleveland in 2014.

Over a decade after their final game together, new data shows just how successful the James-Wade partnership truly was in Miami.

Sportradar compiled a list of the “best teammate pairs” in league history based on winning percentage. The criteria: the pair must have won an MVP, earned first-team All-NBA honors, and reached at least three All-Star Games. 

James and Wade are one of only 11 such pairs to win at least 70% of their games; the duo played 371 games together. Somewhat surprisingly, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant top the list at 78%. 

Curry and Durant’s presence is only especially interesting because they’re significantly higher than Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. The legendary Chicago Bulls duo “only” won 74% of their games, though they tallied six titles.

Let us know your favorite NBA superstar duo. 

WADE APPROVES OF SERENA

Social media appeared mixed (to say the least) about Grammy Award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Wade certainly approved of one part.

Tennis great Serena Williams made a cameo appearance during Lamar’s performance of “Not Like Us.” Lamar and Williams both hail from Compton, Calif.

Williams’ appearance was especially noteworthy given her ties to Drake, the subject of “Not Like Us.” The tennis champion dated Drake over a decade ago.

Williams posted an Instagram video of her dancing during Lamar’s performance. Wade commented with three “fire” emojis.

“Let’s go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little!” Williams wrote in another post.

Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.

Jake Elman
