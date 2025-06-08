Inside The Heat

New York Knicks Fans Hilariously Trolled With Help Of Tyler Herro

Shandel Richardson

Mar 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Spike Lee (left) poses with a New York Knicks fan during the game against the LA Clippers at the Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Spike Lee (left) poses with a New York Knicks fan during the game against the LA Clippers at the Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Knicks fans are among the most intense in sports history. They are also among the most despised. The fan base was riled up after the team advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 1999 when they made the NBA Finals as the No. 8 seed.

While the majority of the Knicks fans are die-hard, there are always those who are just along for the ride. It's similar with most sporting teams. A social media post by Off The Glass TV appeared to expose one fan who seemed like she hopped on the bandwagon.

She was stumped when asked who had a better Knicks career: Tyler Herro or Randy Orton?

"Oh, that's a tough," the fan said.

Posted by OFFTHEGLASSTV on Saturday, May 31, 2025

The problem is neither played for the Knicks. Herro, of course, is the All-Star guard for the Miami Heat. Orton is one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE history. The post naturally drew laughs from the dozens of commenters.

Heat fans know all about these situations. They are often criticized for their attendance, especially when they arrive late to games. Every fan base has its downfalls but the Knicks have one of the best audiences in the NBA. Not everyone can be Spike Lee or Ben Stiller, two of the most loyal to their team.

More Miami Heat Stories

Should The Miami Heat Select 'Jimmy Butler 2.0' In The NBA Draft?

Ex-Heat Defensive-Stopper Faced Challenging Battle In Retirement

Latest Trade Proposal Pins $197 Million Star With Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here