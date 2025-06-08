New York Knicks Fans Hilariously Trolled With Help Of Tyler Herro
New York Knicks fans are among the most intense in sports history. They are also among the most despised. The fan base was riled up after the team advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 1999 when they made the NBA Finals as the No. 8 seed.
While the majority of the Knicks fans are die-hard, there are always those who are just along for the ride. It's similar with most sporting teams. A social media post by Off The Glass TV appeared to expose one fan who seemed like she hopped on the bandwagon.
She was stumped when asked who had a better Knicks career: Tyler Herro or Randy Orton?
"Oh, that's a tough," the fan said.
The problem is neither played for the Knicks. Herro, of course, is the All-Star guard for the Miami Heat. Orton is one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE history. The post naturally drew laughs from the dozens of commenters.
Heat fans know all about these situations. They are often criticized for their attendance, especially when they arrive late to games. Every fan base has its downfalls but the Knicks have one of the best audiences in the NBA. Not everyone can be Spike Lee or Ben Stiller, two of the most loyal to their team.
More Miami Heat Stories
Should The Miami Heat Select 'Jimmy Butler 2.0' In The NBA Draft?
Ex-Heat Defensive-Stopper Faced Challenging Battle In Retirement
Latest Trade Proposal Pins $197 Million Star With Miami Heat's Tyler Herro