Inside The Heat

Heat Pitched To Move Terry Rozier In Bold Trade For 6-Time All-Star Nearing End Of Career

Anthony Pasciolla

Mar 31, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards guard AJ Johnson (5) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards guard AJ Johnson (5) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

Terry Rozier's production since the Miami Heat acquired him at the 2024 NBA trade deadline is simply not matching the expectations set for him given his strong play with the Charlotte Hornets.

Almost anytime the Heat fanbase sees an opportunity to rid the roster of the disappointing guard, excitement builds. A social media trade proposal involving the Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings may fall into the rare category where Miami fans would prefer to retain Rozier. The pitched deal sees the Heat add DeMar DeRozan, the Raptors land Malik Monk, and the Kings acquire RJ Barrett, Rozier, and a 2026 second-round pick (via MIA).

Only giving up Rozier and a single pick for a six-time All-Star seems like a steal at first glance, but DeRozan's style of play and contract would suggest there are better routes.

While the 35-year-old averaged 22.2 points last season, he did so shooting just 32.8 percent from three-point range. Not only could this create spacing issues for the Heat's rotation, but it's safe to assume DeRozan will only regress in the coming years.

He still has two guaranteed seasons remaining on his three-year, $73 million contract. Truthfully, there are far worse returns for Rozier out there, but it feels like a scenario where the front office would be adding talent without acknowledging the poor fit.

The bright side for fans if the Heat do decide to make this move is DeRozan's deal expires in an offseason that could have star-studded free agents.

MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS

Heat-Lakers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Brings $93 Million NBA Champion To Miami For Andrew Wiggins

Heat Legend Has Three-Word Response To Norman Powell Arrival

Kevin Love Has Hilarious Reaction To Blockbuster Miami Heat Trade

Published
Anthony Pasciolla
ANTHONY PASCIOLLA

Anthony Pasciolla is a sports journalist who began covering the NBA in June 2023. A Philadelphia native, Anthony has experience covering the Philadelphia 76ers as a credentialed reporter. He has written for Miami Heat, Back In The Day Hoops, Kansas State Wildcats, and Illinois Fighting Illini on Sports Illustrated. His work also includes 76ers coverage for The Sporting News and previous stories for Athlon Sports and BasketballNews. When he’s not covering the NBA, you can find him spending time with friends and family or diving into the world of fantasy football. Follow him on X @AnthonyPasci or reach him via email at ampasciolla@gmail.com

Home/News