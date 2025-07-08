Heat Pitched To Move Terry Rozier In Bold Trade For 6-Time All-Star Nearing End Of Career
Terry Rozier's production since the Miami Heat acquired him at the 2024 NBA trade deadline is simply not matching the expectations set for him given his strong play with the Charlotte Hornets.
Almost anytime the Heat fanbase sees an opportunity to rid the roster of the disappointing guard, excitement builds. A social media trade proposal involving the Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings may fall into the rare category where Miami fans would prefer to retain Rozier. The pitched deal sees the Heat add DeMar DeRozan, the Raptors land Malik Monk, and the Kings acquire RJ Barrett, Rozier, and a 2026 second-round pick (via MIA).
Only giving up Rozier and a single pick for a six-time All-Star seems like a steal at first glance, but DeRozan's style of play and contract would suggest there are better routes.
While the 35-year-old averaged 22.2 points last season, he did so shooting just 32.8 percent from three-point range. Not only could this create spacing issues for the Heat's rotation, but it's safe to assume DeRozan will only regress in the coming years.
He still has two guaranteed seasons remaining on his three-year, $73 million contract. Truthfully, there are far worse returns for Rozier out there, but it feels like a scenario where the front office would be adding talent without acknowledging the poor fit.
The bright side for fans if the Heat do decide to make this move is DeRozan's deal expires in an offseason that could have star-studded free agents.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
