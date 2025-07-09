Knicks Superstar Jalen Brunson Emerges As Proof Heat Fans Must Stay Patient With Kasparas Jakucionis
Miami Heat rookie Kasparas Jakucionis is off to quite an underwhelming start to his NBA career.
Jakucionis has appeared in three games at the California Classic but is yet to showcase any level of star potential. He started off with a 3-point performance on 1 of 7 shooting against the San Antonio Spurs, followed this with a 4-point game on only made free throws vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, and most recently recorded five points in a matchup with the Golden State Warriors on just free throws.
So to simplify Jakucionis' disappointing statistics, he's tallied just 12 points on 1 of 15 shooting and 0 percent from three-point range. A few weeks after the former Illinois Fighting Illini guard was called the steal of the 2025 NBA Draft by a majority of the Miami fanbase, the Heat community is beginning to panic.
One of the best examples of why Heat fans shouldn't worry about Jakucionis' lack of production is New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson.
A graphic of Brunson's stats in the 2018 Summer League surfaced from a Heat-related social media account, which showed how poorly the All-NBA guard played. The image showed Brunson averaged just 6.8 points and 4.4 assists on 22.7 percent shooting.
While it's true Summer League is the perfect time to make a good impression, it by no means determines how a player will pan out in the league.
