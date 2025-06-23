NBA Insider Spills If Heat Were Truly In Running To Trade For Kevin Durant Over Rockets
The Miami Heat found themselves at the center of trade rumors surrounding Kevin Durant, but once again failed to land the available superstar.
The Phoenix Suns traded Durant to the Houston Rockets in a deal many consider a steal for the latter organization. It was revealed by ESPN's Brian Windhorst that Durant controlled much of the negotiations by refusing moves to teams including the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
"They couldn't say no to the price," Windhorst began on First Take. "The price was just so low they just couldn't say no. Look what they still have on their roster. Let's keep letting Amen Thompson develop. Tari Eason could be the guy who replaces Dillon Brooks as that key defender."
"So the Rockets had this happen because Kevin Durant controlled this process. Last winter the Warriors were ready to trade for him, and he said, 'I don't want to go there,' and they backed off. Last week the Timberwolves were on the verge of trading for him—'I don't want to go there.' The price came down, and the Rockets moved in."
Windhorst making no mention of Durant expressing disinterest in a trade to the Heat and ESPN's Shams Charania reporting Miami was the other finalist for the 15-time All-Star force the Heat fanbase to accept an unfortunate reality. Team president Pat Riley and company simply weren't willing to give up the assets necessary to acquire Durant.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat Bolsters Offense With Dynamic Guard In Latest Mock Draft
Pat Riley Receives Wrath Of Miami Heat Fans After Kevin Durant Whiff
OPINION: Miami Heat Should Pursue All-Star After Missing Out On Kevin Durant