How To Watch Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
In this story:
Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 26, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), 103.3 FM/620 AM (Milwaukee)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (11-6) and Milwaukee Bucks (8-10) meet for the first of three regular season matchups and the fourth and Miami’s final NBA Cup Group Play game. Last season, Milwaukee won all four matchups. The Heat are 76-57 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 41-24 in home games and 35-33 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Tyler Herro
C Kel'el Ware
F Norman Powell
F Bam Adebayo
BUCKS
G Ryan Rollins
G AJ Green
C Myles Turner
F Kyle Kuzma
F Bobby Portis
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Norman Powell: Probable - Groin
Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - Hip
Nikola Jović: Questionable - Hip
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
Kasparas Jakučionis: Out - G League
Vladislav Goldin: Out - G League
BUCKS
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable - Adductor
Kevin Porter Jr.: Out - Knee
Taurean Prince: Out - Neck
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat -7 (-110), Bucks +7 (-110)
Moneyline: Heat -270, Bucks +220
Total points scored: 234.5 (over -114, under -106)
QUOTABLE
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: "This was kind of more of a throwback game. There were times where we were able to get to our game, but there were times where they got us in the mud, but we still a found a way to get the win and I think that's a growth opportunity, growth deal for our team, to prove that we can do that."
