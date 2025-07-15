Norman Powell Getting Acclimated With New Miami Heat Surroundings
At last, Miami Heat fans got to see new acquisition Norman Powell donning team gear. On Monday, Powell was visited by coach Erik Spoelstra, assistant general manager Adam Simon and some of the team's coaching staff during a morning workout.
Powell, 32, averaged 21.8 points per game last season for the Los Angeles Clippers last season. He finished fourth in Sixth Man of the Year voting for the second straight season.
Earlier this month, the team surprised the NBA world when they traded for the ten-year veteran while only sending out Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love without any draft picks or young players involved.
The Miami Heat entered this offseason with lofty expectations. After missing on the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, the outlook surrounding Miami basketball was relatively gloomy. However, the Heat's offseason has been solid given the circumstances of the team's salary distribution.
Bleacher Report described the Miami Heat's offseason as "optimal".
"Before anyone overreacts, the Miami Heat did an optimal job under the circumstances," the article wrote. "They couldn't realistically put forth the best offer for Kevin Durant, no other superstars became available and their payroll situation precluded major swings. So to emerge from the first few days of the offseason with Norman Powell, Simone Fontecchio, potential draft steal Kasparas Jakucionis and a re-signed Davion Mitchell was about as much as the Heat could have hoped for."
The Heat are a franchise that makes big moves. Looking back at the famous LeBron James decision along with the sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler in 2019, Miami is a destination that can land big stars either through trades or free agency. However, the team has added pieces this offseason while also keeping their salaries generally low to prepare for next offseason. The 2026 free agency cycle is being viewed around the league as a significant period with many stars potentially available.
"Fontecchio will save them roughly $10 million in salary versus [Duncan] Robinson while giving the Heat more two-way punch, and Powell only cost Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson," the article wrote. "That's a great price for a player who could have easily made an All-Star team last year, even if Powell is headed for free agency after this season. Miami prefers to swing big, but this summer didn't provide the setup for a major move. Given their options, the Heat emerged with an impressive haul of talent upgrades."
While it has been a successful offseason so far, there is still some work that could be done. Both Tyler Herro and Nikola Jovic are eligible for extensions prior to the beginning of the regular season.