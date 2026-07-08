The Miami Heat have wrapped the California Classic and are headed for Las Vegas. This one is the big show. The place where all the biggest named rookies come to compete for the summer league championship on July 9th-19th. The Heat have some obvious players that will hold roster spots going into this tournament.

Myron Gardner has a standard contract already. The rookie Ryan Conwell is also occupying a standard contract. Tre Donaldson, the steady point guard was given a two-way deal when agreeing to come to Miami. That leaves a couple of two-way contracts up for grabs. Here are three long shots to make the Heat roster.

3 long shots to make the roster

Feb 23, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) celebrates after scoring against the Houston Cougars during the second half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1) Tre White | 6’7” | 210lbs| Wing | Rookie

PPG 12

FG: 50%

3PT: 50%

REB: 4

BLK: .5

White has caught the attention of Heat fans with his size and shooting ability. He has played solid defense through two summer league games and brought energy every time he stepped on the floor. The coaching staff took a good look at him last game by giving him the ball to see what he could do. He took some bad shots, made some mistakes but never let it shake his confidence. He settled down in the second half of that game and capped it with a monster base line jam. I can see a clear 3&D role for him if he can limit turnovers, knock down three’s and attack close outs. The key will be making good decisions passing the ball if they take away the driving lanes.

Auburn Tigers forward Keyshawn Hall (7) celebrates a basket as Auburn Tigers take on Wofford Terriers at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated Wofford Terriers 93-62. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2) Keyshawn Hall | 6’6” | 235lbs| Wing | Rookie

PPG: 5

FG: 44.4%

3PT: 33.3%

REB: 3.5

AST: 2

TO: 2.5

STL: .5

Hall is a Swiss Army knife that is malleable to many different lineup combinations because of his size and skillset handling the ball. He has done a great job with his body control around the basket. He has shown flashes of ability to get to the cup. He also has flashed his ability to pass the rock. He needs to lean into this more in my opinion. He has done a good job on the glass but isn’t a shot blocker or point of attack defender. He will need to focus more on the defensive end to fit the Heat culture. He is very capable of it.

Clemson's Ian Schieffelin (4) reacts after scoring and getting the point after during the second round game between Clemson University and Baylor University in the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Sunday, March 24, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3) Ian Schieffelin | 6’8” | 240lbs| Forward | Rookie

· PPG: 11

· FG: 44%

· 3PT: 25%

· REB: 8

· STL: 1

· BLK: 2

Ian is probably the longest shot to make the team. He isn’t in NBA shape. After taking a year off from basketball to play football in college. He is back pursuing his NBA dream. He is a big body with big skills to match. He has excellent footwork and touch around the rim. He has a soft jump shot that needs some minor tweaks. He is a rounding machine. He was sixth in rebounding per game in his small sample size of the California classic. He out rebounded teammate Vlad Goldin who is 7 foot tall. He was fifth in the tournament in offensive rebounds with 3 per game. He also blocked 2 shots. His energy is infectious. If he doesn’t make the team. He surely will land in Sioux falls for a year until he gets in NBA shape.

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