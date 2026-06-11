3 Shooters The Heat Must Target If They Trade For Giannis Antetokounmpo

If the Miami Heat can win the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, they will need to immediately add more depth to fill out the roster. Who should they add around him? It’s clear that the Heat would need to add perimeter shooters. If you have a core duo of Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo, your defense will be set, but offensively, you will need multiple players who can consistently stretch the floor.

If Miami completes a Giannis trade this summer, these three free-agent shooters could make a lot of sense.

Luke Kennard Should Be Miami's Top Target

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) controls the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) during the second half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If the Heat are looking for pure shooting, Luke Kennard should be near the top of their list. Luke Kennard is an elite three-point shooter. He is one of the NBA’s most efficient three-point shooters, and he has shot over 44 percent from deep in his career. Last season, Kennard shot lights out, going 47 percent from beyond the arc over 78 games with the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Heat have done a great job over the years of finding diamonds in the rough. They have had both catch-and-shoot and movement three-point shooters thrive without the ball in their hands. L=Kennard would fit that mold perfectly. Kennard is also an efficient mid-range shooter and could get a lot of wide-open opportunities playing next to Giannis. Kennard is such a good shooter that he will also open up lanes and opportunities for both Giannis and Bam.

Kevin Huerter Could Be A Bounce-Back Candidate

Apr 12, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Kevin Huerter (27) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Kam Jones (7) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Kevin Huerter is coming off a disappointing shooting season, connecting on just 31 percent of his three-point attempts. Even though he had a down year, it doesn’t mean he can’t bounce back. Huerter is a 37 percent three-point shooter over his career. Huerter would give the Heat some versatility outside of just shooting. He can handle the ball and make some plays for his teammates.

If Miami can acquire him at the right price, Huerter could become one of the better value additions on the market.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Brings Shooting And Experience

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland (8) defends on Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) in the first half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If Miami wants to add a dynamic older veteran, then Tim Hardaway Jr. could be the perfect fit. Tim Hardaway Sr. played for the Miami Heat in the 90s, so it would be a cool story if Hardaway Jr. joined his father's former team.

Hardaway Jr. had a very productive season with the Nuggets last year. He shot 40 percent from the three-point range last season while averaging 14 points per game. Hardaway would also provide the Heat with some versatility. He can play multiple positions and thrives off-ball.