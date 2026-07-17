While the NBA world continues to wait for LeBron James to announce where he will be playing basketball for his record breaking 24th season, the "GOAT" was in New York City for FanaticsFest where he did a lot of talking...just not about that decision everyone's been waiting for.

First, James joined Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton on stage at FanaticsFest for a live taping of Haliburton's "Mind the Game" podcast and then he sat down with Rich Kleiman, CEO of Boardroom and Kevin Durant's agent.

Here are some of the top things LeBron said in his conversation with Rich for GamePlan presented by CNBC Sport and Boardroom:

While he didn't say where he plans on landing, LeBron did tell the crowd he "won't hold you guys up too much longer".

How long exactly is "too much longer?" None of us know. But for someone who is just as good at not revealing too much information as he is a professional basketball player, he did tap into how much this decision will be affected by family.

"For me now, I have a almost 22 -year-old son who is now my former teammate, which is hilarious. I have a 19-year-old son that's at University of Arizona, but it's my almost 12-year-old daughter who is pulling the weight a lot, ya know?," he told Kleiman.

He also referenced the comments made by outsiders who are wanting him to "hurry up and make his decision". Simply put, LeBron says "its not just about the team. So many other factors that I'm you know, factoring in right now."

But "the decision" wasn't the only topic of conversation.

LeBron also addressed his upbringing as an only child to a single mom. He expressed how not having a father or siblings has influenced him in his personal life and how he balances the demands of enduring an NBA season and his career with being a present husband to his wife Savannah and father to his three children, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri James.

LeBron didn't stop there. He also spoke about betting on himself and going against tradition for his career and instead opting to keep the people closest to him in his corner. He addressed how "confident" he was in the people around him, and why he chose to entrust them when others would have chosen to take another route.

So while plenty of people in the audience were hoping they would be "in the room" when LeBron announced where he will be playing next season, the candid conversation between one of the NBA's most acclaimed agents and the game's best player proved to be insightful in a way that presented a version of LeBron that very few get to witness.

But for now the NBA, its fans and all the teams and players on each organization will have to stay patient a little bit longer until LeBron James himself is ready to make his decision known to the world.

So at least the Heat have Giannis Antetokounmpo officially in the fold while waiting.