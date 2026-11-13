The Heat stack consecutive wins to end its west coast road trip. There have been ups and downs throughout, but they seem to be figuring out their lineup combinations that work, the defense and offensive philosophy that fits this group best as they return home.

Davion Mitchell has been one of their brightest spots on the entire team. He has become an invaluable member of the starting lineup with his leadership, point of attack defense hounding players 94 feet and ball handling that leads to assists.

Eye doc said our vision was CLEAR 👀 #WINNING pic.twitter.com/uTUvWSWuYC — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 9, 2026

Nov 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The eye test tells us that Mitchell is irreplaceable to Miami and the stats back it up. Davion has averaged the most minutes on the entire team with 35.8. He has averaged 16.5 points, 2 rebounds, 8 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

He has done this on insane efficiency for a point guard of 49.6/40.3/69. Davion is 1 of only 14 players in the NBA with shooting splits of that caliber with 5 3pta per game. Among the notable names is Jamal Murray, Austin Reeves, Steph Curry and Luka Doncic.

The Miami Heat are one of the worst late shot clock teams in the league. They also have one of the lowest late clock frequencies in the league by design. As a team they average 32.1% shooting from the field with 0-4 seconds left on the clock which is the 5th worst in the league.

When the clock is low their 3pt% tanks to just 22.6 which is tied for 7th worst in the league with the Charlotte Hornets.



This is why Miami is 3rd in the league in very early shot clock frequency which is getting shots from 22-18 seconds.

Miami operates at its best in early clock situations 18-15 seconds left on the clock. They lead the NBA in frequency of shooting from this window and field goal percentage they are 2nd in the league. He is tied with VJ Edgecombe who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers for that spot.

Davion Mitchell is 9th in the NBA of players who have played 9 games or more this season in late shot clock situations with an FG of 40%.

He is tied for 6th place with Rookie Darius Acuff in 3pt percentage with 33.3% in late clock situations from deep.

Nov 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) flexes after dunking the basketball during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUTLOOK

A team with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo on it should have more attempts in late clock situations in traditional thinking. Yet, for Miami Davion has the most frequency by a lot. He averages 10.9% of the attempts second to Bam Adebayo with 7.1%.

I left out Nikola Jovic because they forced him into those situations before his playing time was pulled. He did okay in his limited opportunities but rarely was able to generate attempts.

Bam has been their next best option that has produced significant attempts but even he doesn’t get off a good look most of the time.

This leaves a massive hole on the team because it leaves Davion Mitchell as the sole shot creator on the entire roster in late clock situations. Can he sustain this pace of efficiency? Will teams scheme him out in those situations come playoff time?

Time will tell but one question we can answer today is that Davion Mitchell is invaluable to this teams future this season.