It's never too early to be talking off-season decision making in the NBA. Especially when a team gets bounced before the post-season even begins, which is what happened to the Miami Heat after losing the opening play-in game to the Hornets in Charlotte ten days ago. And especially with it now announced that Heat president Pat Riley will hold his annual end-of-season press conference this upcoming Monday, before the end of April -- much sooner than in prior seasons.

The offseason began for Riley and the Heat's front office on April 15th, which has given them a lot of time to evaluate the future of the roster.

For starters, it's always going to be about the big swing. Will Giannis Antetokounmpo finally break free? Does a team flame out early in the playoffs leading to a disgruntled star?

It's what this team bets on, but it hasn't been a smooth formula since the departure of Jimmy Butler.

The Heat are confident in their young core, but when evaluating them as assets against the rest of the teams looking for similar deals, they always come up short.

So with all that said, we could be eyeing some smaller swings as free agency begins following the season, and there could be a few wing options with the Heat's non-taxpayer mid level.

Potential wing options with part or all of the $15.1M non-taxpayer mid level that the Heat could sign this offseason, per @flasportsbuzz



- CJ McCollum

- Ayo Dosunmo

- Tobias Harris

- Anfernee Simons

- Harrison Barnes

- Coby White

- Quentin Grimes

- Kelly Oubre

- Kevin Huerter… pic.twitter.com/D7x03Pqce1 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) April 21, 2026

Something to keep in mind when looking at this list of perimeter scorers such as CJ McCollum, Coby White, Anfernee Simons, and others is that a move like this could be the dominoe effect of Norman Powell leaving this off-season.

It was a hot topic this season as Powell made a push to All Star status for the first time in his career. Often times in a contract year, there's extra motivation to make yourself some extra cash, either through an extension with the current team or an outside organization keeping track.

And with the inability to figure out the Tyler Herro-Powell experiment this season, it feels unlikely an extension will be coming for Powell and the Heat.

CJ McCollum seems to be playing himself out of the Heat's eyesight. He currently has a 2-1 series lead over the New York Knicks, as the Hawks seem to be building something extremely positive in Atlanta.

Coby White is somebody the Heat would definitely value. Outside shooting ability, off the dribble creation, and a potential opportunity to put a little more on his plate, similarly to the way the Heat did with Powell this year.

But more realistically, taking a chance on somebody like Anfernee Simons for some offensive creation and potential pop isn't a bad idea.

The priorities change considering what the roster ultimately looks like.

If it's another quiet off-season with pretty much the same group coming back, take cheap swings on some scorers as there's a true need for half-court offensive talent.

But if Miami shakes things up a bit with a guy like Antetokounmpo or even Ja Morant, keep an eye on guys like Kelly Oubre or Kevin Huerter.

Simone Fontecchio's return is up in the air heading into this off-season, but he's a perfect example of somebody Miami was forced to rely upon instead of higher level talents and upside scorers that sit on this list.

Even though we're calling this a list of wing options, it's really a list of scoring options to add into the mix if they continue to lean into the youth and the lottery pick that has yet to play out for Miami.

And if a larger move is made, the glue guys will be the way to go.

It'll be a long, frustrating off-season for Heat fans who want to see their favorite team pick a direction after two mediocre and middle of the pack seasons in a row.

Pat Riley will be speaking Monday afternoon on the state of the Heat heading into this off-season, and those questions will need to be answered.