Inside The Heat

Miami Heat-Toronto Raptors Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Previewing Monday night's matchup against an Eastern Conference foe.
Alex Toledo|
Feb 21, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) battles for a loose ball against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first halfat Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images
Feb 21, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) battles for a loose ball against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first halfat Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

In this story:

Miami HeatToronto Raptors

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Pelle Larsson: Out - Hip

Tyler Herro: Available - Toe

Dru Smith: Available - Hip

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

RAPTORS

RJ Barrett: Out - Knee

Jamison Battle: Out - Ankle

A.J. Lawson: Day-to-day: Hip

Game date, time and location: Monday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), Sportsnet (Toronto)

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), Sportsnet 590 AM The Fan

VITALS: The Miami Heat (14-10) and Toronto Raptors (15-11) meet for the first of four regular season matchups. Tonight’s game was added after both teams failed to advance to the semifinals of the NBA Cup. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, and has currently won five of the last six overall against Toronto. The Heat are 65-43 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 39-17 in home games and 26-26 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Norman Powell

F Andrew Wiggins

RAPTORS

G Immanuel Quickley

G Ja'Kobe Walter

C Jakob Poeltl

F Brandon Ingram

F Scottie Barnes

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -6 (-108), Raptors +6 (-112)

Moneyline: Heat -220, Raptors +184

Total points scored: 237.5 (over -108, under -112)

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on the Raptors season and similarities: "This year, it's been almost mirror images, the style of play, where we've been in the conference, the aggressiveness, committment to defense. But I would say any year that the Heat and Toronto face each other, it always ends up being very competitive games.

MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES

What would the Miami Heat give up for Giannis?

Longtime NBA insider heard that Giannis "would really love to land" in Miami

Why the Miami Heat were, once again, not able to overcome the Orlando Magic

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket

Published
Alex Toledo
ALEX TOLEDO

Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.

Home/Betting