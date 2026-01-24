Miami Heat-Utah Jazz Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Saturday, Jan. 24, 10:00 p.m. EST, Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, KJZZ-TV Channel 14 (Utah)
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 97.5 FM The KSL Sports Zone/1280 AM, 1600 AM (Utah)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (23-22) and Utah Jazz (15-30) meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, the team split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on the road as Miami has won seven of the last nine overall against Utah. The Heat are 29-44 all-time versus the Jazz during the regular season, including 15-21 in home games and 14-23 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Kasparas Jakucionis
G Norman Powell
C Bam Adebayo
F Pelle Larsson
F Andrew Wiggins
JAZZ
G Keyonte George
G Ace Bailey
C Kyle Filipowski
F Svi Mykhailiuk
F Cody Williams
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat-7 (-110), Jazz +7 (-110)
Moneyline: Heat -260, Jazz +215
Total points scored: 246.5 (over -110, under -110)
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Davion Mitchell: Questionable - Shoulder
Norman Powell: Questionable - Back
Pelle Larsson: Probable - Finger
Kel'el Ware: Out - Hamstring
Tyler Herro: Out - Rib
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
Jahmir Young: Out - G League
Vladislav Goldin: Out - G League
JAZZ
Lauri Markkanen: Questionable - Return to competition reconditioning
Jusuf Nurkic: Doubtful - Illness
Kevin Love: Out - Knee
Georges Niang - Out - Foot
Walker Kessler: Out - Knee
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the Portland Trail Blazers' shooting: "We definitely were attempting to dial in to their driving and then they just started pulling up. I mean, probably out of those 20 makes there was probably eight to maybe 10 that were pull-up threes."
"These guys are all capable. once they got going, then, that's the task. You have to take away all of it and we weren't able to do that. That was the biggest difference in the game. Obviously we didn't shoot the ball well from there, but we didn't disrupt them enough. I think, overall, they didn't really feel us."
"There's a feeling of when you're making a team work, when you're making a team have to stress out about getting shots. I didn't sense that they were stressed out so you can leave yourself susceptible to big shooting nights for a team that might not be doing that on a nightly basis."
