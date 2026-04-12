Powell, Herro, Johnson and Daniels' status for Heat-Hawks: Injuries, Odds & How to Watch

VITALS: The Miami Heat (42-39) and Atlanta Hawks (46-35) meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup. So far this season, Miami has won two of the three previous contests, including four of the last five overall against Atlanta.

The Heat are 83-62 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 52-21 in home games and 31-41 in road games.

The Heat head into this game as the tenth seed in the East, one game behind the ninth-seeded Charlotte Hornets and two games behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Hawks, meanwhile, come into the game as the fifth seed in the East, one game ahead of the Toronto Raptors and five games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Apr. 12, 6:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (Miami), Atlanta News First, Peachtree Sports Network (Atlanta)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 92.9 FM The Game (Atlanta)

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

HAWKS

G Keaton Wallace

G Corey Kispert

C Tony Bradley

F Zaccharie Risacher

F Asa Newell

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Norman Powell: Questionable - Groin

Pelle Larsson: Questionable - Leg

Simone Fontecchio: Probable - Ankle

Tyler Herro: Available - Foot

Davion Mitchell: Available - Shoulder

Dru Smith: Out - Foot

Nikola Jovic: Out - Ankle

Trevor Keels: Available - (Two-Way)

Jahmir Young: Available - (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Available - (Two-Way)

HAWKS

Mouhamed Gueye: Questionable - Shoulder

Jalen Johnson: Out - Rest

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Out - Toe

Dyson Daniels: Out - Toe

CJ McCollum: Out - Rest

Onyeka Okongwu: Out - Finger

Jock Landale: Out - Ankle

Jonathan Kuminga: Out - Knee

Gabe Vincent: Out - Knee

RayJ Dennis: Active - Knee (Two-Way)

Keshon Gilbert: Active - Two-Way

Christian Koloko: Active - Two-Way

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -8.5 (-114), Hawks +8.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Heat -335, Hawks +270

Total points scored: 240.5 (over -115, under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "We do also want to have little mini-victories in this season, where, it's been frustrating the last three weeks but it's the second night of a back-to-back, you just want to take on an additional challenge of trying to get our 13th win in that kind of scenario and also to secure that we would have a winning record. These aren't like, massive goals it's just you try to wrap your mind around any little goal that you can achieve and then, ultimately, get the win."

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket