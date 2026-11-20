Back in August, I asked a simple question: can Davion Mitchell be the starting point guard on a contender?

At the time my answer was yes, but only in a specific way. I said he'd fit as a defense-first guard next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, that he'd be a connector more than a creator, and that his most realistic ceiling looked more like Kyle Lowry's early years in Toronto rather than Lowry's All-Star prime. I projected somewhere around 11 to 14 points and five or six assists in 28 to 30 minutes a night. I ended the piece by saying that was "more than most small guards ever get."

Fifteen games into the season, I think it's only fair to go back and grade my own homework. Through 15 games, Mitchell is averaging 17.2 points and 9.0 assists, the most in the NBA. He is also shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 43.7 percent from three, playing 35.6 minutes a night, more than anyone else on the team. Then on Wednesday night against Milwaukee he scored 24 in a 137-130 win which was Miami's sixth straight.

The Heat are 9-6. After starting 0-4, they've gone 9-2. And the point guard I said would top out as a quality starter, has become a legitimate part of the All-Star conversation.

In August, I mentioned that Mitchell was in the 7th percentile in shot volume and the 23rd percentile in on-ball rate. Everything about that screams of a guy who played off of others, took what the defense gave him and didn't go looking for his own offense. What I didn't account for was the added responsibilities and usage that would be placed on him alongside two stars who collapse the defense virtually every possession.

Mitchell is taking about 5.7 threes a game this season, nearly double the three a game he took last year, and he's still making 40 percent of them. He's taking about 12.4 shots a game overall. The shots aren't any harder than they were before, there’s just more volume.

He's also become something I never would have predicted, which is Miami's late-clock guy. According to SI's Adel Burton, he's taken 10.9 percent of the Heat's shots in the final seconds of the shot clock, the most on the team, and he's shooting 40 percent in those spots, ninth in the league. He’s also leading the ENTIRE TEAM in fourth quarter scoring averaging almost 7 ppg.

Davion Mitchell 22 PTS (7-14 FG, 3-7 3P), 17 AST, 5 REB, 1 BLK, 1 TO, +22 vs. Cavs



Currently 3rd in the NBA in total assists pic.twitter.com/HEvioztoZO — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) November 14, 2026

His usage rate is a career-high 21.5 percent, yet he hasn't turned into a ball-dominant scorer. He isn't hunting shots or running isolations. He's doing exactly the job that this team needs, just at a level that many didn't think he had in him.

Then there's the Lowry comparison which is where this gets fun. In August, I said Mitchell was more likely to match Lowry's 2010 to 2013 seasons, when Lowry was averaging somewhere around 11 to 14 points and six assists. I didn't think the All-Star version of Lowry was on the table to be completely honest. During Lowry's first All-Star season in 2014-15 he put up 17.8 points and 6.8 assists while shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from three.

Coach Geo

Mitchell through 15 games: He's scoring about a point less, with more assists, on much better efficiency. And he guards the ball with the same edge Lowry always had. Sure, fifteen games is not a full season. His three-point percentage on nearly double the volume is the number most likely to come back down a bit, and if it slips to the mid-30s his scoring will surely dip with it.

But, he has been shooting the three ball 39% or better since he has been in a Miami Heat uniform. The East's guard pool is always crowded when the All-Star reserves are picked but a league-leading assist number on a winning team will at least get you in the conversation.

But here's why I think this is more than just a hot start. Nothing that he's doing depends on a change in who he truly is. He isn't suddenly hitting contested step-backs. He's doing the same things he's always done, getting into the paint, finding the open man, defending the ball, inside an offense that finally gives him enough room to do them at volume.

And that's what this means for Miami.

When the season started, the conversation was about whether Giannis and Bam could coexist and whether Miami had enough around them to contend. If Mitchell is a real consistent third piece, a guard who can run the offense, close games and defend the other team's best perimeter player at the point of attack, then the Heat aren't a two-star team trying to survive.

Before the season began, I said a starting job on a contender was more than most small guards ever get. Turns out Davion Mitchell wanted MUCH more than that.