For Bam and Giannis, Finding Chemistry Starts With Giving Each Other Space

Giannis Antetokounmpo played the role of a high school teacher to explain his developing partnership with Bam Adebayo.

“You know how magnets stick together, but if you flip them, they kind of go away from one another?” he said in response to a question from Brady Hawk. “That’s how Bam and I have to be.”

Apparently, even basketball relationships benefit from a little personal space.

Miami’s 145–125 win over Indiana on Friday offered its best example yet of how this much-maligned partnership can work.

Adebayo and Antetokounmpo combined for 58 points on 24-of-32 shooting. Klay Thompson supplied seven three-pointers, awakening the Miami crowd like he used to bay at The Bay. The Heat collected their second consecutive victory after an 0–4 start that made an already scrutinized partnership feel particularly crowded.

There were specifics behind the smiles of the players after the game: where to run, when to move, and how to help without demanding the ball.

Issac Baldizon. Getty Images

“When he’s at the top, I’ve got to work the baseline,” Antetokounmpo said. “When I’m at the top, he’s got to work the baseline.”

That sounds straightforward until two accomplished players have to make those decisions together, at NBA speed, with defenders trying to interrupt the conversation.

For Adebayo, some guidance came from a familiar voice.

Speaking on Amazon Prime’s NBA Nightcap, Udonis Haslem revealed that he and Miami’s captain had discussed playing alongside the former NBA MVP, which many other pundits have described as hard to do. His advice addressed what happens before the defense gets too comfortable.

“Try to get ahead of him or get across the court from him,” Haslem said. “Do not trail him.”

Running ahead can give Adebayo an early catch against an unsettled defense. Moving across the floor can change the angle of attack, allowing him to receive the ball with room to drive.

Trailing risks delivering him to the very traffic Antetokounmpo has already attracted.

“If you’re trailing and Giannis kicks it to Bam, there’s already a wall built,” Haslem said. “He has a three, or he has to get off it.”

Progress vs. the Pacers

Against Indiana, Adebayo made 11 of his 12 two-point attempts. He missed both threes, yet Miami’s offense hardly seemed inconvenienced.

“When you see him doing the right things, trying to get everybody involved, trying not to will it as much, it makes it easier for all of us to figure out our game,” Adebayo said of Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo’s willingness to alternate responsibilities gives Miami possibilities beyond asking its two stars to take turns attacking. A baseline assignment can produce a finish behind a helping defender or position him to pursue a miss. A screen can create an advantage someone else completes.

Oct 30, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots a free throw during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Isabella Frias-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are limits to that arrangement. As Erik Spoelstra explained before the game, in comments reported by the South Florida Sun Sentinel, “I don’t want him down there all the time.”

Antetokounmpo remains devastating with the ball. The additional roles give Miami more ways to use him.

That variety extended to the offense as a whole. According to Heat analyst Couper Moorhead, Miami used 36 pick-and-rolls against Indiana, down from 57 in its win over Atlanta.

Thompson felt the difference.

“Those guys command so much attention in that mid-post area,” he said. “When I’m able to fly around the perimeter, it’s so much easier to get clean looks when you let them do their thing and draw the defense in.”

The relationship works both ways. Antetokounmpo described how Thompson’s shooting makes life easier for everyone around him. A defender tracking Thompson cannot commit quite as comfortably to stopping a drive.

Klay finished with 25 points, including a seventh three that required little tactical explanation.

“That was just a heat check,” he said. “I was in great rhythm, and I knew it was going up the minute I had the ball in my hands.”

Thompson acknowledged the uneven start to his Miami tenure and spoke about feeling his legs underneath him.

“It was my night tonight,” he said. “Monday, it might be Tim’s night.”

The Heat outscored Indiana 72–54 on two-pointers. Their advantage from three was only 54–51, and they scored one fewer point at the foul line.

Help from Outside

That does not diminish Thompson’s influence. It illustrates why shooting and interior scoring belong in the same discussion.

Neither functions consistently without possessions to attack.

“Getting stops,” Adebayo said when asked what sustained Miami’s offensive flow. “I feel like in the first quarter, we didn’t do that, giving them 42 points. Then, in the second quarter, they get 19.”

Indiana scored only 46 across the middle two quarters, which Miami won by 21. Antetokounmpo credited Adebayo’s defensive example against Pascal Siakam with helping teammates become more disruptive.

The defensive verdict nevertheless requires restraint. Siakam struggled, but Andrew Nembhard still delivered 22 points and nine assists. Indiana made 17 threes. The Pacers were also missing significant rotation pieces, including Tyrese Haliburton and Ivica Zubac.

Beating that opponent does not settle Miami’s championship questions.

It does provide something useful to carry forward. Davion Mitchell supplied 11 assists, while Pelle Larsson added 18 points without missing a field-goal attempt. The stars’ improving coordination left room for other players to participate.

Oct 28, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) react at the end of the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adebayo emphasized consistency. Antetokounmpo warned that two wins could become something else quickly.

Their caution is appropriate. The next challenge, a West Coast road trip starting with a visit to Luka Doncic's Lakers, is executing these ideas when the shooting cools and the defensive resistance increases.

Miami now has a more tangible picture of what it is pursuing. Haslem’s advice and Antetokounmpo’s magnets describe the same essential responsibility: recognize where your teammate is going, then give him somewhere useful to find you.