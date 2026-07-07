Giannis Antetokounmpo has worn the #34 for his entire career, and many suspected that when joining the Miami Heat, the number associated with Giannis would come as well, but plans have changed.

Even though the Miami Heat launched Giannis jersey sales on the day his acquisition became official, Giannis had different plans, as he had discussed on stream with popular streamer Neon.

Giannis Says He Might Be Rocking a DIFFERENT NUMBER This Season 👀



Neon: “Would you ever change your number?”



Giannis: “I think. I think yeah.



Neon: “Seriously!? To what??



Giannis: “I haven’t decided yet, but I don’t think it’s going to be the same number.” pic.twitter.com/bCK5t49YiI — HEAT CULTURE HQ (@HeatCultureHQ) July 6, 2026

A few hours later, it became official that Giannis would indeed switch to the number seven, a number worn by Rex Chapman (1996), Mark Davis (1999), Don MacLean (2001), Mike James (2003), Lamar Odom (2004), Wesley Person (2005), Anfernee Hardaway (2008), Shawn Marion (2008–09), Jermaine O'Neal (2009–10), Justin Hamilton (2014–15), Goran Dragić (2015–21), Kyle Lowry (2022–24), and Kel'el Ware (2025–26).

Giannis becomes the 14th player to wear the number, making it the second most worn number in franchise history, behind the number 8.

This move changes things for second round pick Ryan Conwell, who had chosen the number, but he will switch over to number 4.

Conwell becomes the 13th player to wear the number 4, joining Rony Seikaly (1989–94), Harold Miner (1995), Duane Causwell (1999–2001), Sam Mack (2002), Caron Butler (2003–04), Gerald Fitch (2006), Josh McRoberts (2015–17), KZ Okpala (2020–21), Victor Oladipo (2021–23), R.J. Hampton (2024), Delon Wright (2024), and Isaiah Stevens (2025).

And just like that, Ryan Conwell now No. 4 for Heat: pic.twitter.com/NNGbapQk83 — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 7, 2026

What if You already Purchased a Uniform?

For the fans worried about their orders placed earlier in the day, the Miami Heat released this statement:

“All Giannis jersey orders and personalized “ANTETOKOUNMPO” No. 34 jerseys will be fulfilled with the new No. 7. If fans purchased a Giannis jersey in-store, they’ll be able to exchange it for the new No. 7.”

Per Heat: “All Giannis jersey orders and personalized “ANTETOKOUNMPO” No. 34 jerseys will be fulfilled with the new No. 7. If fans purchased a Giannis jersey in-store, they’ll be able to exchange it for the new No. 7.” — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) July 6, 2026

A change in number for Giannis represents his new beginnings in South Beach as he looks to start his new chapter here in Miami, and it is certainly a way for him to keep his old number with him as 3 + 4 does happen to equal 7.

So, while the number on the back of the jersey may change, the last name Antetokounmpo does not, and the Miami Heat are paying for the name, not the number.

Giannis looks to bring his MVP level talents to South Beach and bring Miami back to the top of the NBA, hoisting a Larry O'Brien Trophy alongside team captain Bam Adebayo. Miami's final roster is not complete, and they will continue to improve their roster for newly acquired #7, Giannis Antetokounmpo.