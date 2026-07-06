Miami Heat Officially Complete Blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

The NBA’s moratorium period ended today, and the Miami Heat have officially completed one of the biggest trades in franchise history! The Miami Heat announced today the official trade between them and the Milwaukee Bucks, making Giannis Antetokounmpo the newest member of the Miami Heat. The Heat are expected to formally introduce Antetokounmpo at a press conference next Thursday, July 16th.

Meanwhile, Giannis officially posted his goodbye to Milwaukee, and the fans that supported him since he was drafted 15th overall in 2013.

OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis Jr. from Milwaukee in exchange for Tyler Herro, Kasparas Jakučionis, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, three 1st round picks (2026, 2031 & 2033), a 2030 1st round pick swap and a 2033 2nd round pick. pic.twitter.com/jGX4DxH4FB — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 6, 2026

The final trade is the same as the agreed-upon trade two weeks ago, which sends Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to Miami. In return, the Bucks receive Tyler Herro, Kasparas Jakučionis, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, first-round picks in 2026, 2031 and 2033, a 2033 first-round pick swap, and a 2033 second-round pick.

A Franchise-Changing Moment

The Miami Heat have been whale-hunting for years and have struck out numerous times. But the Heat’s search for a superstar is finally over. This is an exciting time to be a Miami Heat fan. Giannis instantly gives the Miami Heat a shot to win the Eastern Conference. This trade changes the balance of power, and the Heat arguably have the best player in the conference. Bam Adebayo will be paired with another elite two-way player, Giannis, and they should be arguably the league's most versatile defensive frontcourt. I can’t wait to see what Erik Spoelstra has in store for Giannis.

Giannis will give the Heat a completely new dimension, as he is still one of the most dominant rim-runners in the league. His ability to push the ball in transition and create offense for his teammates will be huge for the Heat. Defensively, Miami now has two elite big-men who can switch on anyone and not only protect the paint but the point of attack as well.

The Heat didn't make this move simply to make the playoffs. They made it to win championships.

The Roster Isn't Finished

Step one was acquiring Giannis, and step two is rounding out the roster around him. Miami’s work is far from done; they have three roster spots still open. The Heat need to improve in a few areas, including perimeter shooting and ball handling. They also need to add more size at the wing position. Giannis will thrive best around shooters who can create open lanes for him to operate in. Giannis' gravity will also demand double teams, so shooters will have lots of open looks.

Bobby Portis also gives the Heat another physical frontcourt option, but adding another guard and another reliable wing should remain priorities before training camp begins.

Pat Riley has never been afraid to continue building after landing a superstar, and there is little reason to believe this offseason is finished.

Could LeBron Be Next?

Giannis trade rumors dominated the NBA storylines, but a new story emerged last week. LeBron James will not return to the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Miami Heat are considered one of his possible destinations. If the Heat can reunite with LeBron and create a new “big three” with LeBron, Giannis, and Bam, they would instantly become title contenders. Several other contenders remain in the mix, but the most realistic options are the Miami Heat or Cleveland Cavaliers.