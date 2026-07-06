Giannis Antetokounmpo wants LeBron James in Miami

Giannis Antetokounmpo is officially a Miami Heat player as the trade became official earlier today. Though he is the newest member of the Heat, he was expressing his love for a Heat target before the trade was even announced. On Kick streamer, N3on’s live stream Antetokounmpo had several moments that revolve around LeBron James.

Who Giannis likes watching in the NBA?

When asked who his greatest of all time in NBA history is, Antetokounmpo first states that he does not think you can compare between different eras. Then he continues to say that the player he likes to watch the most in the league is James.

“The person I like to watch a lot is LeBron James.”



- Giannis



(h/t @TheHeatCentral ) pic.twitter.com/L0aOisacFo — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 6, 2026

Heat fans will certainly take this incidence as recruitment for the leagues all time leading scorer. The James sweepstakes is the second biggest story of the offseason behind Antetokounmpo’s own trade. One would have to think that the Heat’s star player openly discussing his like for James could be flattering to help sway where ultimately lands.

Giannis gets trolled

If it was not obvious enough that Antetokounmpo wants the Heat to sign James based off earlier comments, then it is obvious now. N3on’s stream chat begins to say that James signed with his hometown team the Cleveland Cavaliers again.

Giannis almost had a heart attack when Neon stream trolled him saying LeBron signed to Cleveland 👀



Giannis when he found out it’s fake: So there is a chance ☝️



COME WIN RING 5 @KingJames https://t.co/HVUvbQHKSi pic.twitter.com/jwhkH1EjL6 — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 6, 2026

This was a funny moment as Antetokounmpo goes into complete panic and noticeably gets anxious about the news. He then asks his brother, Alex, to try and confirm the news.

The best part is when he is told that it is fake and he has N3on feel his chest to presumably feel his heart rate, but the thing that will catch people’s attention is what he says right after.

Antetokounmpo finishes the clip by saying “so there’s a chance”, which should give every Heat fan hope. This is clear evidence about Antetokounmpo’s desires to play with the player he likes to watch the most.

James to Miami?

It is unclear where James will ultimately sign, but it is nice to see the Heat’s newest superstar openly recruiting new players to join him. Time will tell if his recruiting efforts pay off, but one thing that has to help their chances is Antetokounmpo’s willingness to put himself in the forefront of the James recruitment.

James would be a perfect fit alongside Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo on the court. The Heat could catapult themselves into East favorites if they were able to pull it off. As it sounds Heat fans and Antetokounmpo will all be itching to find out what James decides.