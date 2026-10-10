Giannis, Bam, Edwards & Ball's status for Heat-TWolves: Injury Update & Preview

The Miami Heat announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bobby Portis Jr. will be sitting out Saturday night's preseason exhibition against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On the bright side for Heat fans, third-year swingman Pelle Larsson will be returning to the lineup after missing the Heat's win against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Heat's Red, White and Pink scrimmage previously with an illness.

On the other hand, the Timberwolves will also be resting multiple key players in LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Jonathan Kuminga, Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert and Ayo Dosunmu.

Here's the rest of the game preview and injury report:

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Oct. 10, 8:00 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: WPLG Channel 10 (South Florida), DAZN (Minnesota)

Radio: 104.3 FM, 1140 AM (South Florida), 830 AM (Minnesota)

VITALS: The Heat and Timberwolves meet for the 11th time in preseason history. Miami is 2-8 all-time in preseason action versus Minnesota.

The Heat are 36-36 against the T-Wolves, all-time, in the regular season, including 19-17 at home and 17-19 on the road. The Timberwolves swept the season series in 2025-2026, winning both games in early January.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tre Donaldson

G Pelle Larsson

C Nick Richards

F Simone Fontecchio

F Nikola Jovic

TIMBERWOLVES

G Bones Hyland

G Cody Williams

C Joan Beringer

F Terrence Shannon Jr.

F Trey Lyles

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Rest

Bam Adebayo: Out - Rest

Klay Thompson: Out - Rest

Andrew Wiggins: Out - Rest

Davion Mitchell: Out - Rest

Tim Hardaway Jr.: Out - Rest

Bobby Portis Jr.: Out - Rest

Pelle Larsson: Available - Illness

Dru Smith: Out - Calf

Keshad Johnson: Out - Hamstring (Two-Way)

Tre Donaldson: Active - (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Active - (Two-Way)

TIMBERWOLVES

Anthony Edwards: Out - Rest

LaMelo Ball: Out - Rest

Jaden McDaniels: Out - Rest

Rudy Gobert: Out - Rest

Jonathan Kuminga: Out - Rest

Ayo Dosunmu: Out - Rest

Donte DiVincenzo: Out - Achilles

Zyon Pullin: Active - (Two-Way)

Rocco Zikarsky: Active - (Two-Way)

Enrique Freeman: Active - (Two-Way)

Spread: Heat +2.5 (-106), Timberwolves -2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: Heat +120, Timberwolves -148

Total points scored: 230.5 (over -115, under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on how Giannis Antetokounmpo looks when he isn't being guarded by three to four players: "You could feel more of his force tonight. You could sense that it was a slightly different coverage and night to night it'll be like that."

"He was more assertive tonight putting the ball on the floor and getting to the basket," Spoelstra said, regarding Antetokounmpo's comfort within the offense. "I thought he was really good changing ends, from a defensive stop or a turnover. It felt like it was always him or Davion [Mitchell] in the fastbreaks."

STORYLINES

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Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket