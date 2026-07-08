The NBA offseason is typically an interesting time for the Miami Heat organization. The fans are always pushing the organization to make big acquisitions and are always looking for the next star to play in the Kaseya Center. Because of the organization and the fans desire for star players, the media finds a way to talk about Miami as a destination.

The Heat consistently being mentioned for stars but not landing them has been a point of frustration for fans over the years. This year that frustration can be put to rest for a few more years.

What did the Heat add?

It would be foolish to have an offseason discussion without first mentioning the Heat pulled of the biggest move in the NBA in the past several years. That is of course the trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Heat made their best move since signing Lebron James and Chris Bosh to form the big three in 2010. They landed a top 5 player still at the height of his powers and they did not have to give up their best player. This allowed them to form what will be one of the scariest defensive duos the league has ever seen.

The other notable move was signing Heat legacy Tim Hardaway Jr., son of former Heat player Tim Hardaway. This was a fantastic signing as it lands them a quality shooter on a favorable contract. Shooting has been pointed out to be Miami’s biggest potential weakness after the trade and they addressed it immediately.

Another move that is seemingly turning out well is the drafting of Ryan Conwell in the second round of this year’s draft. Conwell has been a scoring machine in Summer League, scoring 21 points, 16 points, and 26 points in his three games so far.

Who did they keep?

Miami will return a good core of players from the previous season, notably Bam Adebayo. This alone was a massive win for the Heat. They landed an elite player and were able to keep their franchise pillar to pair with him. Miami did retain 2 players though that many thought might be playing elsewhere.

The Heat were able to sign Andrew Wiggins to an extension and though the first year’s salary was not decreased, the second of the contract will be an absolute steal. Then the Heat kept Simone Fontecchio on a veteran minimum contract. This will not make any headlines, but he was a 37.5% shooter from three and like previously mentioned the Heat need shooting.

What was lost?

The Heat did lose several players from their Play-in squad last season. Most notably former All-Stars in Tyler Herro and Norman Powell. Herro was traded in the Antetokounmpo trade and Powell signed with the Bulls in free agency.

These are notable losses, but the addition of Antetokounmpo plus the retention of other key players more than make up for it. Miami did lose several if the young pieces in the trade as well, sending Jaime Jaquez jr., Kel’el Ware, and Kasparas Jakucionis to Milwaukee. This of course is the price you have to pay when going, as Miami calls it, whale hunting.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How it grades

It would be embarrassing to grade the offseason anything less than an A. This is largely due to Antetokounmpo, but the other moves listed out are the cherry on top. The Heat have been able to sign a quality player to help an area of their biggest need, retain one of their key starters at a great contract price, and retain a three-point specialist that plays his role well.



When you add those things, the addition of the next Heat great in Antetokounmpo, and subtract what was needed to complete the trade, then you are left with an excellent body of work that any team in the league would be proud of. The offseason is not done either and the Heat might have one or two more tricks up their sleeve by the time it is all said and done.