The Heat started their west coast road trip with a brutal effort against the Los Angeles Lakers losing 117-138. This game was over from the moment it began. Miami was never in a competitive position all night. The defense must have stayed behind in Biscayne Bay.

Regroup and keep moving. Back at it Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/0MeoMH14HJ — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 3, 2026

Nov 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) moves the ball against Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luka Doncic

Luka was an offensive terror in the first half against the Heat 24/4/8. The heat tried blitzing him, which was the most effective coverage, but it didn’t matter.

They then singled him up man to man and he destroyed all challengers. Andrew Wiggins did what he could but was jumping at pump fakes all night long. Davion Mitchell just didn’t have the size to contest such a high release.

When it was all said and done, he ended with a game high 42 points, 13 assists and 7 rebounds. He did it on insane shooting splits of 58.3/40/80. He was comfortable all night.

Bam was a no show in the first half of the game. He tried to get going late and had some decent efficiency but none of it was impactful when the game mattered. He finished with 16 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. It was too little too late.

Nov 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Heat guard Klay Thompson (11) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Matisse Thybulle (4) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Klay’s Groove

Thompson is finally finding his stride. He was consistent again tonight with his jumper. He scored 19 points on extremely highly efficient shooting splits of 63.6/57.1/100. He tried his hand against Luka but got torched also.

Nov 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) moves to the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giannis’s Quiet Double-Double

The impact of Antetokounmpo wasn’t felt until the second half when the game was already far out of reach. Giannis tried to keep Miami afloat, but it wasn’t enough. He had one of the quiets big stat lines this season. He finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal and 2 blocks.

The defensive end is what was the undoing of this Heat team and Giannis was a part of that poor first half effort. He needs to lead by example and lock in from the opening tip on that end of the floor.

ZONE

The Lakers first half strategy was to build a wall not only around Giannis in front of him but use zone defense to collapse from behind as well. The first quarter zone was enough to throw the Heat off their game while the Lakers and Luka caught fire and never looked back.



This is going to be a blueprint for other teams. Head coach Erik Speolstra will need to have his team prepared to make teams pay for going zone against them or expect heavy doses of it in future games ahead.

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