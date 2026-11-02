Giannis.

Bam.

Klay Thompson.

Luka.

Austin Reaves.

The star power between the new look Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers should warrant enough interest for any basketball fan to tune in for this matchup, which is Monday night at 10pm in Los Angeles, as the Heat start a five-game trip.

And the Antetokounmpo vs. Doncic showdowns have not disappointed on the 11 previous occasions.

The good news for the Heat? Giannis has a 9-2 record verse Luka. While a majority of those games Luka played for Dallas, Giannis has also won 2 of the 3 they played with Luka "the Laker".

Naturally, each has done a lot of scoring, while only occasionally guarding the other.

They both average over 31 points per game when they face off. And given how they've each started this season (Giannis with a 35 point opening night followed by 36 points against Detroit and Luka with 226 points total over 6 games), this 12th time is bound to live up to the hype. Both are in the mix for MVP honors if this keeps up -- though the Heat will need to get well over .500.

Doncic is on course to be an easy NBA scoring champion, provided that he stays healthy. But he's filling up the rest of the box score also, with more than eight rebounds and seven assists. In the Lakers' last four games Luka has dropped 52, 31, 47 and 45 points. No more LeBron James to take shots from him.

Who guards each of them?

Miami will probably start Andrew Wiggins on Doncic defensively, likely throw some zone at the Lakers, but also do some switching -- anything to keep Doncic from scoring 60, like he did the last time he saw the Heat, albeit a Heat team with a few different players in the rotation. Los Angeles doesn't seem to have an easy answer for who takes the Giannis assignment; Zhaire Williams and Jake LaRavia have been playing the power forward spot, but neither has the strength nor quickness to give him trouble.

Nov 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other Matchups to Watch

Then there's the Klay Thompson vs Austin Reaves matchup: will they go shot-for-shot? Reaves is asked to do more by his team; he's scored at least 20 in all but one game. Thompson, on the other hand, started off struggling but has found his groove with the Heat after he drained seven from behind the arc Friday night in a win against the Pacers.

And Bam Adebayo will need to keep Walker Kessler from being so efficient. Acquired from the Jazz in the offseason, Kessler is now making 75 percent of his shots after going 6-for-6 in his last season.

So yes, the star power is as electrifying as any Hollywood blockbuster. But there's so much more to the script here with Monday night's game. For starters, the Miami Heat will look to carry the momentum of their back-to-back wins against Atlanta and Indiana.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are looking to get back to dominating the way they did to begin the season. They were neck and neck with the Houston Rockets for top dogs in the Western Conference, but blew a 25 point lead over Golden State Friday night. They won Sunday against Toronto and will face off against Miami on the second night of a back-to-back. That may mitigate any of the Heat's jet lag from the cross country flight.

Will Luka need rest? Will the Lakers be "off'? Does the Miami Heat continue the winning streak? All of this is what's at stake in Monday night's game in Los Angeles. Regardless, it will be show, as one would expect when it involves these two teams. Tip off is at 10:00pm eastern.