Giannis' status for Heat-Los Angeles Clippers: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Starters

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 10:30 p.m. EST, Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California

TV: WPLG Local 10 (South Florida), My 15 WTCN (West Palm Beach), ClipperVision (Los Angeles)

Radio: 104.3 FM/560 AM, 710/1140 AM (South Florida), 570 AM, ESPN Radio 710 AM, Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM (Los Angeles)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (2-5) and Los Angeles Clippers (1-6) meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0. The Heat are 41-34 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 22-15 at home and 19-19 on the road.

The Clippers are coming off a season where they finished with a 42-40 record, good for the 9th seed in the Western Conference. They were eventually eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in the Play-In Tournament.

This offseason, the Clippers agreed to a blockbuster trade, where they sent Kawhi Leonard back to the Toronto Raptors and received Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first round picks, a first round pick swap and two second round picks.

Additionally, they drafted Keaton Wagler with the fifth pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, signed Rui Hachimura in free agency, re-signed Bradley Beal, Kobe Sanders and Jordan Miller, while also jumping into a five-team deal that landed them Max Strus for a second round pick.

The Clippers are coming off a, 125-118, loss to the Toronto Raptors, while the Heat are coming off a, 138-117, loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

Spread: Heat -5.5 (-110), Clippers +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat -205 , Clippers +172

Total points scored: 233.5 (over -105, under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on the team defense: “We’re going to get there. I want it to be faster and quicker than what it’s taken but we’re going to get there. Everybody understands what’s been hurting us and how those efforts need to look like to be able to get guys off the [three-point] line.”

“We’re going to get there. I want it to be quicker and faster than what it’s taken but we’re going to get there. Everybody understands what’s been hurting us”



— Coach Spo on the Heat defense https://t.co/vJ504SlzZ1 pic.twitter.com/uUxH3x237D — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) November 4, 2026

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

C Bam Adebayo

F Andrew Wiggins

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

CLIPPERS

G Darius Garland

G Kris Dunn

C Isaiah Jackson

F Derrick Jones Jr.

F Rui Hachimura

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable - Wrist

Myron Gardner: Available

Keshad Johnson: Available - Hamstring (Two-Way)

Tre Donaldson: Available - G-League (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Available - G-League (Two-Way)

CLIPPERS

Isaiah Jackson: Questionable - Groin

Brandon Ingram: Out - Achilles

Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Out - Foot

Jordan Miller: Out - Shoulder

Bradley Beal: Out - Knee

Jalen Pickett: Available - (Two-Way)

Cameron Christie: Available - (Two-Way)

Nick Martinelli: Available - (Two-Way)

STORYLINES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket