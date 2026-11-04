The Miami Heat made a massive upgrade in the offseason bringing in a player of the talent level that Giannis Antetokounmpo has. Unfortunately, this has yet to translate too much on court success for the team. By any standards they have been underperforming, which has begun to make many question if this team can be competitive.

The most puzzling issue is how they have been so bad on the defensive end. The Heat are getting torched from the perimeter and seemingly cannot stay in front of their man on drives. Rebounding has had some ups and down, but overall, still not where many thought this team could be. The defense needs to be fixed as soon as possible.

How the Heat can Fix the Defense

Nov 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) moves the ball against Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are several things Miami needs to try, including simply increasing effort at times. This might be the most obvious choice. Too many times, there is a lack of communication or simply will to do whatever it takes to stop the offense. That should be the first thing addressed but there is a tactical thing Miami can try.

Bam Adebayo is one of, if not the best, in the NBA at being versatile on the defensive end. Antetokounmpo is great at this as well, but with this team Adebayo takes the cake. Miami is still trying to figure out the best way to pair them and that has been evident in them experimenting. It is time to make a decision on this though.

Unlock Bam Adebayo

Nov 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As I mentioned, Adebayo’s versatility is elite. He is great on the perimeter and inside. The Heat should lean into this more and have him take more of a focal point on the defensive end. This would also leave Antetokounmpo to be the ‘anchor’ in the paint roaming. So, Adebayo would create havoc following an elite scorer and Antetokounmpo could use his length to be a help defender near the paint.

Hear From Others in Heat On SI

Nov 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) controls the ball against Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Austin Dobbins

“As frustrating as it is to say, the Miami Heat’s defensive troubles start with the basic principles of defense, effort and communication. As Davion Mitchell pointed out after the blowout loss to the Lakers, the Heat were lazy, and it forces reckless close outs, easy looks, and ultimately, points. Miami has way too much talent defensively, but that only takes you so far. They need everyone that gets on the floor to buy into the defensive effort that Erik Spoelstra is demanding, otherwise they can’t be in the rotation.”

The Tim Hardaway defensive lowlights dropped 😬😬😬



(via @reeldeeldeer) pic.twitter.com/0T38Z17ct2 — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) November 4, 2026

Ethan J. Skolnick

"Is it personnel, scheme, passion, connectivity or pace? Or all of it? Probably that. Spoelstra started the season with the Heat in drop, which seemed to take away their aggression -- and other than brief moments, they haven't gotten it back. It's not just one player either. Giannis hasn't been especially good on that end, and Andrew Wiggins has been consistently scorched 1-on-1 (Cooper Flagg may still be streaking past him).

And those are supposed to be two of the Heat's better defenders. Spoelstra might need to take some drastic measures: if Tim Hardaway Jr. isn't making shots, he should probably sit; he hasn't guarded anyone effectively. At least rookie Ryan Conwell Jr. appears to be giving consistent effort.

But on Five on the Floor, Brady Hawk of OnSI may have hit on the core problem. Miami is playing too fast on offense, and not getting set on defense. It might be time to slow it down, and get back to grinding, old school Heat style. At this point, try anything. Because this has been the biggest disappointment of the season. Miami doesn't have enough creation offensively to outscore teams.

They need to get stops."