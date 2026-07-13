In the days of social media, sports can be talked about forever. But this isn't always because of the product on the floor. Players, coaches, and fans can all interact with eachother on social media, they are friends off the court, and well, everyone has their opinions.

The Miami Heat were involved in some of their own drama as former teammates Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo got into it over some dm's that were exchanged by Herro and a fan.

And as life goes, everyone formed their own opinion on the matter, including Draymond Green.

“I remember when I got into it with Poole… I remember one person when the Jordan Poole incident happened with me who was really, really outspoken about it and it really

Bothered me, was Udonis Haslem… I saw UD get into it with guys on teams that was younger than him before. Ala Jimmy Butler. Then he came out like ‘that’s ridiculous! You get into it with your young guy I would never. I can’t believe you did that.’ What is it ‘Heat Culture or Heat way?’ Maybe they don’t have fights.



So when I first saw this, I was like damn. This is two guys Udonis Haslem raised. If you raised this young guy in the light of what you was saying about me, and now he punches this other young guy, that y’all kind of co raised, are you going to have that same energy?



Reality is I don’t want him to have that same energy because I love Bam. That’s my brother, my dog… Tyler Herro, who’s from MIL, like Jordan Poole, has a lot of bravado as a young guy probably said some very disrespectful things like Jordan Poole.” Draymond Green

Draymond Green wants to know if Udonis Haslem will keep the same energy for Bam punching Tyler Herro, that he did when Draymond punched Jordan Poole 👀



“I remember when I got into it with Poole… I remember one person when the Jordan Poole incident happened with me who was… https://t.co/anVIicUvlj pic.twitter.com/LboTSIJymy — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 12, 2026

Draymond has had his fair share of incidents in the NBA and has also been very vocal on his podcast, commenting on just about everything that happens league wide. But as many know, if you call out Udonis Haslem, or stand up against his beliefs, he will respond, and he took to social media himself.

@Money23Green

I see some things just don’t change. lol. You was on sucka s*** four years ago when you swung on Jordan Poole and you on sucka s*** now. I usually don’t engage but since you went so far left to get my attention here it is!!!



If you think your big 32 year old, 3 or 4 rings at the time having ass swinging on a 23 year old Jordan Poole at the time is the same then you are even more delusional that I thought.



First of all Bam is 28. Tyler is 26. Neither one of them got it all figured out yet. Maybe I was giving you too much credit at the time cause I thought you did so that’s why I commented. 2nd, anyone who knows bam knows he’s strong as baby bear. If he would’ve unloaded on Tyler 100% it’s over. You fired off on that young boy like it was a club punch and you never met him before in your life. 3rd yeah I did go at Jimmy. You damn right. The s*** you pull in golden state and that shit he pulled in Chicago talking crazy to Hoiberg and disrespecting teammates in practice in Minnesota ain’t gon fly in the 305. So yeah. I checked his a**.



Call it heat culture or what ever you want but before I let one player disrespect Spo in front of the squad, cut his legs out and disrupt what 15 other guys tryin to get accomplished, I’ll kick his a**. I owe that to ZO and Tim and Glen and the rest of my OGs.



Ion really vibe you and I think you know that so unless it’s me on prime talking hoops I won’t mention you at all. You brought me into this and I am retired and out the way. I suggest you keep it pushing cause I ain’t giving out no more hall passes bra! Udonis Haslem

And these things happen, especially nowadays. The exchange that began this saga between Bam and Herro isn't unprecedented on teams, especially when players don't agree with the decisions made by management. Many players, teammates, and coaches have disconnects, at all levels of sport, but for it to reach the level it did, required social media, as many problems arise in this era.

So, Udonis Haslem stands up for Heat Culture yet again, something he did on Miami's bench for many years after his prime had passed him, and it's something that he takes pride in, and something he carries with him everywhere he goes.

I don't think the final chapter is closed to this as Draymond Green will certainly respond, he often can't help himself, and hey, the more attention the better, as it's good marketing and engagement for his pod.