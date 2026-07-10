The Miami Heat’s former player Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo got into a physical Altercation in Las Vegas on Friday as first reported by Shams Charania. He stated that “Adebayo struck Herro”. He further reported that the altercation took place on a practice court in a Vegas hotel room where Bam approached Tyler about some social media DM’s that were leaked a few days earlier.

Leaked DM's

The two former teammates spent seven seasons together and went to two NBA Finals. The underlying friction stems from the leaked text messages in an interaction with a fan on social media. The screenshots of the messages read. “It’s a mf making 60 million, but they worried about me and what I do” This from an account widely known as Tyler’s burner account “Wonderdidit”. Fa, “Bam a guy please stop”. Wonderboydidit, “Why are Heat fans so worried about me and what I do? But I’m not the best player on the team right? Fan, “Bam do his job top 5 defender 20 and 10”. “U the score first (bleep) I need 25 and 10 outs u”. Wonderboydidit, “You should get paid 60 million to be a top tier defender on some nights? I’m just wondering”. Fan, “I think it’s because he performed in those playoff runs”.

The leaked messages spread like wildfire all over social media. The Las Vegas summer league is the hub of the basketball universe in the off-season. The two players were bound to run into one another.

Tim Reynolds reported, “The Heat say, "we are aware and not commenting" on the incident that happened between Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro today in Las Vegas.” This is the prudent approach for a team looking to compete for a championship next season after acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Ira Winderman reported that “Asked about his reported altercation with former Heat teammate, Bam Adebayo at the team hotel today, Tyler Herro just said, “my only comment is no comment.” This is probably for the best for Tyler after breaking the players code and unwritten rule of former teammates.

Tyler was interviewed at the summer league game between the Heat and Bucks during the 2nd quarter . Tyler was asked “is it awkward or how is it” in reference to seeing familar faces from his old team. Tyler stumbled over his words a little but said. “It’s all love”. He mentioned he saw "some guys" and the coaching staff but no mention of Bam Adebayo.

The locker room is sacred and what goes on between teammates should never be shared outside of it. When players start talking especially to fans about teammates or former teammates, that trust gets shattered forever.

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