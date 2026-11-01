Winning player.

That is the best way to describe Pelle Larsson, and it is exactly why his success is so essential to the Miami Heat winning basketball games.

During the poor 0-4 start to Miami's season Larsson was quiet, not making the impact we had come so accustomed to seeing.

But in Miami's two victories, here were Larsson's stats off the bench.

17 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3P), 8 assists, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, +12 vs. Hawks

18 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists in 23 minutes: 4/4 2PT, 1/1 3PT, 7/8 FT vs Pacers

Bam Adebayo on Pelle Larsson:



“Nobody expects Pelle to go 5/5. Watching his game grow, but him being efficient. I feel like thats the biggest thing. Hes very comfortable where he is right now in his mind. He’s playing with a clear mind, there’s no clutter and you see it”… https://t.co/jNDsUPTvlo pic.twitter.com/TBGnyMbWDz — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) October 31, 2026

Larsson's emergence last season earned him a 4 year contract extension with the Miami Heat and many anticipate that he could be in line for the NBA's sixth man of the year this year. Last year, Larsson averaged 11.4/3.5/3.4 in 26 minutes a night, when he was given extended minutes (30-39) he averaged 14.8/4.8/4.0.

Larsson's performance has not only earned praise from Bam Adebayo, but from Giannis Antetokounmpo as well. They have appeared to have a natural chemistry from the start, which was interrupted a bit when Larsson got sick. But now that he appears healthy, expect to see more two-man actions between them.

“He’s one of the smartest players on the team, He’s going to get to his spots. We’ve got to give him space to operate. And when he gets stuck, his footwork is so elite that he’s going to find the open man.



So you can cut, you can find the open space, and he’s going to deliver you the ball. And that’s what I try to do. I try to play off him because I know there’s going to be times that he’s going to give me the ball” Giannis Antetokounmpo

Larsson's role on this Heat team as a secondary ball-handler and his ability to run the bench are huge. On a team that lacks playmaking and ball handling, any growth or ability in that field for Larsson would only improve his game.

Larsson also has been part of the Miami Heat's closing lineup as a replacement for Klay Thompson. Larsson's ability to slow the game down by getting to the free throw line, make the right play, and play defense, are crucial in connecting that unit of Davion Mitchell, Antetokounmpo, Andrew Wiggins, and Adebayo.

Pelle Larsson, the (not so) hidden weapon of the Miami Heat...



Nasty 2P scorer/dunker. Elite free throw rate. Excellent athlete. Agile & strong screen navigator. Slick low-man paint helper. Can pass the rock. Primed to make a Giannis-ecosystem leap. pic.twitter.com/tqOuPcJihN — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) August 31, 2026

Larsson's emergence has led to the Heat improving night in and night out, and he is going to be an X-Factor for this team this year.

Miami needs Larsson to be the best version of himself if they want to play into summer. The Heat don't have a lot of assets left to improve the roster, so he will need to plug some holes -- as a cutter, attacker and on most nights, a closer.

After shaking off a slow-ish start (recovering from illness), over his last four games, Pelle Larsson is averaging:



🔥15.5 PTS

🔥4.0 REB

🔥4.8 AST

🔥59.4 FG% (19-32)

🔥50.0 3P% (5-10)

🔥67.2 eFG%

🔥74.4 TS%



An awesome basketball player. #HEATNation pic.twitter.com/HDMVuG0wEL — Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) November 1, 2026

As the Heat continue to mesh, they will only get better, and Larsson's impact will loom large.