The Miami Heat (8-6) and Milwaukee Bucks (1-13) meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. The Heat are 78-58 all-time against the Milwaukee Bucks in the regular season, including 43-24 at home and 35-24 on the road.

The game is one that many have been awaiting for multiple different reasons. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be playing against the Bucks for the first time in his career, after spending 13 seasons with the team, leading them to their first championship in 50 years in 2021, winning Finals MVP (and two regular season MVPs), along the way.

Additionally, it will be the return of the four former Heat players who were traded for Antetokounmpo in the summer: Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr.:, Kel'el Ware and Kasparas Jakucionis. That group returns having lost 10 games in a row, and 13 of 14 overall. All are playing a role, though Herro was benched for the fourth quarter in the Bucks' last outing, Jaquez has not started the past three games and Ware's minutes are below where they were last season. Jakucionis has gotten more time of late; the former first round pick was a player the Bucks insisted be included in the trade last summer.

But this isn't just about basketball. The game is unique due to it being the night GTA VI releases, with the Heat wearing a special uniform and unveiling a new court for Vice City night. This is one of only games all season that the Bucks are scheduled to play on national television -- the other one is also against the Heat, on January 28 in Milwaukee.

One key matchup to watch: Heat swingman Klay Thompson, who is averaging 17.1 points, sinking 45.8 percent of his three point attempts over the heat's last 10 games, (eight of which were wins), against former Heat guard Herro, who is averaging 20.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

The Bucks are coming off a 113-106, loss to the Atlanta Hawks while the Heat are most recently coming off a 128-110, win over the Houston Rockets. Antetokounmpo finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and a steal, while the main four bench players, (Ryan Conwell, Bobby Portis, Andrew Wiggins and Simone Fontecchio), combined for 57 points.

It will be interesting to see whom Erik Spoelstra starts at small forward if both Pelle Larsson and Myron Gardner are available. The Heat have been winning with Gardner after Larsson replaced Wiggins in the lineup and then missed time due to illness.

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 18, 7:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV/Streaming: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Radio: 104.3 FM/560 AM, 710/1140 AM (Miami), 106.3 FM, 760 AM (West Palm Beach) 105.9 FM (Fort Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Stuart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), 620 AM (Milwaukee)

Spread: Heat -12.5 (-110), Bucks +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat -750, Bucks +530

Total points scored: 236.5 (over -115, under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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QUOTABLE

Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on playing against the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time in his career: "Just another game. I’m gonna do the same thing, eat the same meal. I’m going to kiss my kids. It’s the same thing. Doesn’t matter the jersey.”

Giannis says facing the Bucks is ‘just another game’:



“Just another game. I’m gonna do the same thing, eat the same meal. I’m going to kiss my kids. It’s the same thing. Doesn’t matter the jersey”



(@ByTimReynolds) pic.twitter.com/svnTF5Ejjx — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) November 17, 2026

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

BUCKS

G Brayden Burries

G Tyler Herro

C Jericho Sims

F Kyle Kuzma

F Myles Turner

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Bam Adebayo: Probable - Hip

Pelle Larsson: Available - Illness

Klay Thompson: Available - Ankle

Nikola Jovic: Probable - Illness

Myron Gardner: Questionable - Hamstring

BUCKS

Ryan Rollins: Available - Illness

Ousmane Dieng: Out - Finger

Cormac Ryan - Out

Bogoljub Markovic: Out - (G League Assignment)

Pete Nance: Out - (G League - Two-Way)

Cormanc Ryan: Out - (G League - Two-Way)

Kam Jones: Out - (G League - Two-Way)