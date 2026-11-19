The Heat came out on fire for the reunion of the Giannis Antetokounmpo package for Vice City night. The Heat down the Bucks 137-130 in a game that was not nearly as close as the score indicated. The collaboration with Miami and Rockstar games is the biggest marketing event of the decade. The arena clad in merchandise, signage and Vice City photo op stations.

The Heat played the first half like it was on easy mode taking a commanding 74-48 advantage going into the half.



Here are my takeaways from tonight's game:

THE CAPTAIN

Bam Adebayo fresh off his summer league alleged scuffle with former Heat player Tyler Herro of the Milwaukee Bucks took it personal. He was on fire from the start scoring 21 first half points on insane efficiency of 60/60/85.7 shooting splits. He was hitting three’s, dunks and attacking every chance he got.

He attacked all night got to the free throw line 13 times and chipped in with a little bit of everything 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals before sitting most of the fourth quarter.

GIANNIS COMPLETE GAME

Giannis laid back and let his teammates cook in the first half. He did a little bit of everything tearing down rebounds, dishing the rock and scoring when needed. He was content in the first half letting the game come to him. It is where he racked up the majority of his 14 rebounds and 9 assists.

The second half he was in attack mode and got downhill relentlessly. He got to the free throw line 16 times and finished with 27 points. He had the defensive play of the night on a rookie Brayden Burries drive and dunk attempt, swooping over to block it with two hands welcoming him to the NBA.

Nov 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) dribbles the basketball defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

EVERYONE PLAYED THEIR PART

This was a total team effort with Davion Mitchell scoring 24 points and dishing out 6 assists. Klay Thompson and rookie Ryan Conwell bombing away to scoring 13 points apiece. Conwell shot 60% from three and Klay knocked them down at a 40% clip.

Nikola Jovic didn’t play well offensively but played excellent defense and dished out 4 assists and had a monster help block on Tyler Herro batting the ball off the backboard.

Bobby Portis chipped in with 9 points and 3 rebounds on one of his less efficient games of the year.

Nov 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (11) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

THE RETURN

Tyler Herro was hounded all night by the fans drawing a chorus of boos every time he touched the ball. He was dogged just as much on the court. He finished with an abysmal 36.4% from the field and failing to hit a single three on five attempts. He did dish out 4 assists but only played 24:06 minutes before he was removed from the game.

The brightest gem from the trade package was Kasparas Jakucionis. He played 25:38 minutes and refused to quit. He was one of the only ones fighting until the final whistle. He finished with his 2nd strong game in a row. He scored 20 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals.

He was dropping some absolute dimes out there. His efficiency was outstanding with 75/60/83.3 shooting splits on the night. Taylor Jenkins may need to shuffle the deck chairs on the titanic to get this kid in the starting lineup