It’s Vice City night at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The GTA6 collaboration that has been building hype for months is finally here. It is more about the promotion for casual fans, but it is more about the game for the former Heat and Bucks players involved in the massive Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

Here are all the reasons you should watch.

VICE CITY

The collaboration with Rockstar games brings the full GTA6 theme to the Arena. That includes iconic video game retail merchandise and concessions. The food selections now include for tonight Cluckin’ Bell and Burger shot.

There will be a special halftime performance, drone show and Photo Spots in and out of the arena for fans to create memories with the game signage.

Nov 16, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) reacts after scoring against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

THE GIANNIS PACKAGE

The Miami Heat completed a trade in July for former Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and veteran teammate Bobby Portis. The heat sent out a slew of draft picks and sent Tyler Herro, Kasparas Jakucionis, Jaime Jaquez Jr and Kel’el Ware to Milwaukee to acquire the mega star.

This will be the first time in his career that Giannis has faced the franchise he grew up in. He is trying to take a professional approach that it is just another game, but the mind can wonder and emotions can be latent until the time arrives.

It will be interesting to see how he reacts. The first visit to Milwaukee I am sure will be much harder to suppress the emotions.

Nov 15, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (11) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TYLER RETURNS

The Heat are hosting their former players with a tribute video during the game. Yes, that includes Tyler Herro the polarizing former All Star that struggled to stay healthy throughout his career.

He is leading the Bucks in scoring at 20.3 points per game. He is chipping in on the boards 4.2 and dishing out 4.2 assists. It hasn’t resulted in winning, but he is doing his part on the offensive end.

The fans are split on if Tyler deserved an extension in Miami or not, but it all became a moot point when the front office was able to pull of the Giannis deal.

During the summer there was an alleged scuffle between Herro and Bam Adebayo for comments that Tyler allegedly made about Bam’s ability to play offense and contract. I will be interested to see how these two interact before, during and after the game.

Nov 13, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) shoots over Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most important players to the previous Heat build was Jaime. He was the glue to holding both units together with his ability to handle the basketball, attack the paint relentlessly and defend at a high level.

He should return to cheers because he was a fan favorite and his teammates loved him. He didn’t get a contract extension in Milwaukee so it is possible one day he could circle back to the organization. That is worth watching for in the future.

Nov 15, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks guard RayJ Dennis (10) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kasparas Jakucionis was a steal on draft night the year before the Giannis trade and was a piece Miami tried desperately to hold onto in the deal. He out played his draft slot of 20th overall in his first season and all signs indicated he was poised to have a breakout season this year.

It was a slow start gaining the trust of his new coaching staff but played his most minutes of the season last game and rewarded them with a 25-point, 5 rebound, 5 assist performance. He is sure to also get plenty of cheers as a fan favorite returning home.

Nov 15, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zuby Ejiofor (20) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks center Kel'el Ware (9) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

BE WARE

There hasn’t been a more talented first round pick by the Heat then Kel’el Ware since Bam Adebayo. He had all the tools. He was a 7-footer with excellent tough around the basket, athleticism for days and the ability to step out and hit the three ball.

Ware was pivotal to the Giannis trade because he had the kind of upside that a GM can look at and say if that guy pops he could change our franchise around.

The issue with Ware is that his motor tends to idle too often. It is hard to know which version you are going to get. He can play against Victor Wembanyama and go toe to toe with the alien. Kel’el averages 10.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game in their head-to-head match ups.

The version of Ware the Bucks has been getting is averaging career lows in every category. He averages 8.6 points and 6.8 rebounds on ultra poor efficiency down to 40% from the field.

His defensive rotation and shot selection seem to be worse this season. The question will be tonight will he come out with intensity against the team that traded him away?