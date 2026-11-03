How the Miami Heat Can Slow Down Luka Doncic and Beat the Lakers

The Heat are finally on the right track after that awful 0-4 start, having won two in a row as they head out West on a five game road trip. I’m still not convinced by what I’ve seen from them, but the last two games have been very encouraging.

Their first test is a trip against the Los Angeles Lakers who are off to a 5-2 start. Luka Doncic has been amazing so far this season, he’s averaging just short of 38 points per game and he just scored 45 against the Toronto Raptors last night. If the Heat want to extend their winning streak, it all starts with the right defensive strategy against Luka.

The Heat have the defensive talent to make it tough for him and there are a few things I’d like to see Spoelstra focus on in that particular matchup.

Make Luka Doncic Beat You as a Scorer, Not a Passer

This is absolutely my biggest key to the game and I think Miami would be foolish if they came out trying to blitz Luka on every single possession. Luka is going to score, that's inevitable. He’s one of the best pure scorers in the NBA and I don’t think any defensive scheme is going to completely shut him down.

What I don’t want to see is Miami so focused on stopping him from scoring that they then allow him to go and pick apart the defence and get everyone else involved.

If Luka finishes with 35 points and 12 assists, Miami are probably going to lose that game. I’d prefer to see him finish with 35 points and only a handful of assists. If he gets his teammates going and he is scoring at will, it will be a long night for the Heat.

Nov 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts with guard Collin Sexton (10) against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If I were the Heat, I'd go with Andrew Wiggins on him for the majority of the game and just trust him to defend Luka straight up. He's got the size and length to at least make him uncomfortable and Miami can certainly mix in some other looks with Bam or Larsson if they need to. I’m not against a few double teams or a blitz here and there, but I wouldn’t make that the main thing.

The one thing I absolutely don’t want to see is Miami in drop coverage. Luka will tear them apart and will pull up from everywhere if that’s the case. We’ve seen the Heat struggle with that type of coverage early in the season and Luka is the last guy you want to give those opportunities to.

My approach would be to have Luka earn everything as a scorer and live with the outcome. He’s going to take the tough shots, I’d rather lose because he's made a lot of difficult baskets than lose because Miami just let him dominate as a playmaker too.

Giannis and Bam Have to Make Their Presence Felt

I’ve been pretty critical of how Giannis and Bam have looked offensively so far as a pair, but I do think they can work. This is the type of game where I'd like to see them use their physicality.

The Lakers have the size in the paint with Walker Kessler, but I don’t think that should in any way dissuade Miami from going to the paint. Giannis has to be aggressive going downhill, that's the only way you're going to get the Lakers to collapse and create opportunities for the shooters.

As for Bam, I'd like to see him build on that 27 point performance against Indiana. There have been too many instances this season where he's looked a bit tentative offensively, as if he’s still trying to work out how to play with Giannis rather than just play his own game.

Keep the Ball Moving and Make Luka Work Defensively

One of my biggest frustrations with Miami during that 0-4 start was just how bad the offence looked at times. You'd have a possession where the ball would just stall, you'd have players standing around and the Heat would just end up with a difficult shot.

I’ve liked what I’ve seen offensively in the last two games and I'd like to see Miami keep on playing that way rather than go back to those bad habits.

Another one I'd absolutely target is Luka on the defensive end. He's going to have the ball in his hands for a massive chunk of the game so why the hell are we letting him rest on defence?

I’d get him defending as many possessions as possible. That could be him in pick and rolls, him having to fight through screens, him switching onto different people. It might not be a possession where Miami gets the score, but forcing Luka to work defensively in that way could be very beneficial later in the game.

The Lakers are also playing on the second night of a back-to-back, so I think Miami should take advantage of that. Push the pace when you can, keep the ball moving, and force LA to defend the entire possession.