Skip to main content
Inside The Heat

Miami Heat-Los Angeles Lakers Preview: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Starters

A full preview of Monday night's matchup in Los Angeles.
Alex Toledo|
Nov 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Heat center/forward Bam Adebayo (13) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Heat center/forward Bam Adebayo (13) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Miami HeatLos Angeles Lakers

Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 2, 10:00 p.m., Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: WPLG Local 10 (South Florida), My 15 WTCN (West Palm Beach), Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles)

Radio: 104.3 FM/560 AM, 710/1140 AM (South Florida), ESPN LA 710 AM, 980 AM, 1330 AM (Los Angeles)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (2-5) and Los Angeles Lakers (5-2) meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Los Angeles won both matchups and has now won three in a row against Miami overall. The Heat are 34-42 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 23-15 at home and 11-27 on the road.

The Lakers came into the 26-27 season with a different core after letting LeBron James walk in the offseason, along with Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard.

Instead, they signed Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams, Kevon Looney and Collin Sexton.

Additionally, they traded two first round picks and two first round pick swaps to the Utah Jazz for Walker Kessler and also traded DeAndre Ayton to the Washington Wizards for Jaden Hardy.

The Lakers are coming off a season where they finished with a 53-29 record, good for the 4th seed in the Western Conference. They eliminated the Houston Rockets in six games in the first round before losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in four games in the second round.

The Heat, meanwhile, are coming off a, 145-125, win against the Indiana Pacers, while the Lakers are coming off a Sunday night win over the Toronto Raptors.

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat +2.5 (-115), Lakers -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Heat +114 , Lakers -134

Total points scored: 238.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on how the starting lineup is coming together after the win against the Pacers: "I feel like, defensively, setting the tone. There was times in the game, I think in the first quarter, we were just playing too soft. We've got to be the most physical team. We've got to disrupt their offense as much as we can."

"The first quarter, they scored 40 points, which I don't think it's good. We were finding way to score the ball, but the moment our defense can pick up, our offense becomes a lot easier."

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

C Bam Adebayo

F Andrew Wiggins

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

LAKERS

G Luka Doncic

G Austin Reaves

C Walker Kessler

F Matisse Thybulle

F Jake LaRavia

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Keshad Johnson: Available - Hamstring (Two-Way)

Tre Donaldson: Out - G-League (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Out - G-League (Two-Way)

LAKERS

Ziaire Williams: Day-to-day - Foot

Adou Thiero: Day-to-day - Knee

Lawson Lovering: Active - (Two-Way)

AK Okereke: Active - (Two-Way)

Chris Manon: Active - (Two-Way)

STORYLINES

How Pelle Larsson's emergence is helping the Miami Heat get going

How one game showed Klay Thompson is the Miami Heat's x-factor

For Bam and Giannis, finding chemistry starts with giving each other space

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Alex Toledo
ALEX TOLEDO

Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.

Share on XFollow tropicalblanket
Home/Betting