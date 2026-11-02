Miami Heat-Los Angeles Lakers Preview: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Starters

Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 2, 10:00 p.m., Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: WPLG Local 10 (South Florida), My 15 WTCN (West Palm Beach), Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles)

Radio: 104.3 FM/560 AM, 710/1140 AM (South Florida), ESPN LA 710 AM, 980 AM, 1330 AM (Los Angeles)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (2-5) and Los Angeles Lakers (5-2) meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Los Angeles won both matchups and has now won three in a row against Miami overall. The Heat are 34-42 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 23-15 at home and 11-27 on the road.

The Lakers came into the 26-27 season with a different core after letting LeBron James walk in the offseason, along with Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard.

Instead, they signed Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams, Kevon Looney and Collin Sexton.

Additionally, they traded two first round picks and two first round pick swaps to the Utah Jazz for Walker Kessler and also traded DeAndre Ayton to the Washington Wizards for Jaden Hardy.

The Lakers are coming off a season where they finished with a 53-29 record, good for the 4th seed in the Western Conference. They eliminated the Houston Rockets in six games in the first round before losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in four games in the second round.

The Heat, meanwhile, are coming off a, 145-125, win against the Indiana Pacers, while the Lakers are coming off a Sunday night win over the Toronto Raptors.

Spread: Heat +2.5 (-115), Lakers -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Heat +114 , Lakers -134

Total points scored: 238.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on how the starting lineup is coming together after the win against the Pacers: "I feel like, defensively, setting the tone. There was times in the game, I think in the first quarter, we were just playing too soft. We've got to be the most physical team. We've got to disrupt their offense as much as we can."

"The first quarter, they scored 40 points, which I don't think it's good. We were finding way to score the ball, but the moment our defense can pick up, our offense becomes a lot easier."

Giannis on how the starting lineup is coming together and how it comes defensively: #Heat pic.twitter.com/Xyhn51ThEw — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 31, 2026

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

C Bam Adebayo

F Andrew Wiggins

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

LAKERS

G Luka Doncic

G Austin Reaves

C Walker Kessler

F Matisse Thybulle

F Jake LaRavia

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Keshad Johnson: Available - Hamstring (Two-Way)

Tre Donaldson: Out - G-League (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Out - G-League (Two-Way)

LAKERS

Ziaire Williams: Day-to-day - Foot

Adou Thiero: Day-to-day - Knee

Lawson Lovering: Active - (Two-Way)

AK Okereke: Active - (Two-Way)

Chris Manon: Active - (Two-Way)

STORYLINES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket