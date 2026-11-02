The Miami Heat hit some speed bumps to start the year and are in the process of figuring it out as they sit with a 2-4 record. They’re going to be OK, but changes are necessary: slow down the offense and make a swap to the starting lineup, which has been their most-used rotation by a significant margin.

So far, the team has the highest transition frequency in the league at 25 percent. The problem is they are not good at playing fast, logging 0.98 points per possession, and the biggest downside is that it wears them out, making it harder to guard in high-leverage moments. They were average at best racing in transition last season, too.

The change doesn’t have to go from the highest frequency to the lowest, but somewhere around the middle would be ideal because after all, it is hard to play in a system that uses as few screens as possible. This year, the ball handler is only running 7.2 screen rolls per game and that’s with an uptick in the last two games.

Notably, using more screens worked and they are a good way to help the shooters create separation and not just rely on the drive and kick. Screens are a good way to disguise the attacker as well since eyes naturally fall on the ball or someone curling. Consider how lethal it could be with Giannis Antetokounmpo being the target after setting a stagger or being used in a horns set.

I get it. Basketball’s beauty is in the open court, and who wouldn’t want to use a weapon like Antetokounmpo in sixth gear? Inverted screen rolls or big-to-big action with Bam Adebayo is a fine compromise.

One Major Switch?

Oct 30, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) shoots a three-point basket against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Isabella Frias-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other move is putting Pelle Larsson into the starting lineup over Klay Thompson. The swap would give them a sharper defensive edge when the tone of the game is being established. Keep in mind that the team’s defensive rating with Thompson and the main four has been a horrific 130.6. The defensive rating with Larsson and the starters is a 93.3 because he moves his feet quicker and gets after it more.

The extra value Larsson brings to the main rotation is being another on-ball connector, which adds more versatility and could save a bit of Davion Mitchell plus Antetokounmpo’s energy. It’s still early in the season, yet the Swede is averaging four assists against one turnover per game. His 3-point volume is low (2.5), but at 40 percent accuracy, there is reasonable optimism he can maintain comparable efficiency with more attempts, helping balance out the loss of Thompson’s shooting with this group.

Thompson as a sub doesn't mean he can't be a valueable peice since his marksmanship would help each eam. But the fastest way the Heat get back to their defensive identity is by going back to what works.