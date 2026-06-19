The Milwaukee Bucks’ impending trading of Giannis Antetokounmpo to a new team has been the buzziest NBA story since the New York Knicks won the title. But what if it never happens?

The stars are aligning for the Bucks to pitch a narrative to Giannis that for the second straight transaction cycle they’ve dangled him to the rest of the Association and gotten a tepid response.

A few teams, like the Miami Heat, have been clearly interested. Many others, like the Boston Celtics, seem much more cautious and coy about their pursuit of the Greek Freak. Juggernauts like the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are less than a Giannis away from winning the championship, and neither team even seems willing to bid.

Even Miami’s dogged pursuit may not include exhausting every possible means to add Giannis. After all, he’s into his 30s now, with a lot of basketball miles between NBA and international competition, and his representatives want a seat at the table, plus the injury history is getting extensive…

The important distinction, as @Anthony_Chiang and I, and @EthanJSkolnick have noted, is while only Bam is off limits, the Heat cannot in good conscience offer every single good young player and every single available first and every pick swap. Most, sure. But offer everything… — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 18, 2026

And then there’s the Bucks, an organization so committed to winning with Giannis they waived and stretched Damian Lillard last summer because they thought adding Myles Turner would lead to the next great Milwaukee frontcourt following Brook Lopez’s decline. There’s a pitch to be made right now from Jon Horst and the Bucks’ leadership that there’s no other NBA team out there who wants to win with Giannis as badly as they do.

Outside from the human element of feeling wanted, there are more tangible elements in play. Giannis can’t sign his next massive extension until October 1 with Milwaukee, or six months following a trade if he is dealt. If his next team is hesitant to give up players or picks to trade for Giannis, is there really any guarantee that a max extension is on the table in 2027?

The collective bargaining agreement’s extension rules offer somewhat of a double-edged sword in this case. It hurts the Bucks’ ability to keep Giannis that he can’t formally extend until the draft and free agency are over, but also the prospect of being able to sign before suiting up in 2026-27 is more appealing to Giannis than having to wait until January or February. Especially given the series of injuries that have plagued him.

All of this sentiment and security still isn’t enough in itself for Milwaukee. The Bucks would require a plan to improve quickly to get Antetokounmpo bought in again to avoid ending up back here, but in an even more desperate spot, come February. Upgrading from Doc Rivers to Taylor Jenkins is a great start, but executing trades and smart free agent signings will be crucial.

Is it serendipitous timing that the Bucks biggest position of need is wing players and the New Orleans Pelicans reportedly want to get into the range of the 2026 NBA Draft where Milwaukee is slated to pick, with rival teams eyeing young wings Trey Murphy and Herb Jones? Notably, those same Pelicans infamously overpaid to “get their guy” last Draft.

This is more than likely some combination of pipe dream and fairy tale, given most of the reporting around Giannis continues to conclude he’ll be departing Milwaukee in the coming weeks. But even that is strangely optimistic for the Bucks, as they’ve reportedly quietly walked back ownership’s stated timeline of having a decision made by the draft.

All of that said, it still feels more likely that Giannis is traded than not. But this saga has had its share of twists and turns so far and throughout all the noise Giannis has re-signed with the Bucks. Who’s to say that couldn’t happen one more time?