Is Bam Adebayo's Bounce Back Sustainable?

As the Miami Heat started their season 0-4, their captain Bam Adebayo had been one of the team's least effective players.

The struggles were particularly acute when he shared the floor with the superstar who was supposed to pair with him to make Miami a contender. Through Adebayo's first 71 minutes with Giannis Antetokounmpo, they posted a 105.9 offensive rating and a 132.9 defensive rating. Adebayo then acted uncharacteristically with the media, referring to himself as the "scapegoat."

Certainly, the spotlight has been hotter on him than at any time in his Heat career, even as he's gone through down stretches before. Adebayo used to have a habit of fading offensively as the season progressed, but the past two seasons it's been the opposite. He's started slow for the first two months and then gathered strength. Miami can't afford that sort of delay this time.

So it was welcome that, in the midst of the storm, Adebayo posted his best game of the season in Atlanta, with 24 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals.

He also became the Heat's all-time leading rebounder in the game, passing his "OG" and mentor, Udonis Haslem.

The Miami heat had a defensive rating of 94.5 with Bam Adebayo on the court vs Hawks. Bam needs to be an elite defensive anchor for this team to be in contention. Highlights from that game below. pic.twitter.com/mgVGAxa8iO — ØDÉH (@Od3hAllDay) October 29, 2026

So what happened, and can it continue?

I have been plenty adamant about Bam Adebayo's abilities and how he could and should be a 20/10 guy in this league, and that is the frustrating part. But the Miami Heat added some pick and roll back to their offense, and it was extremely effective, and it's going to stick, and it's going to help Adebayo bounce back throughout the season.

“We ain’t ran a (pick and roll) in a long time. My first 2/3 shots not being 3s I was able to get in a rhythm by getting to the FT line, being aggressive and getting to my spots. The ball went in today." Bam Adebayo

The pick and roll allows Bam to get back to his spots, and it opens up the Miami Heat offense by running more cohesive half court sets. It worked particularly well when Adebayo was anchoring a unit without Giannis; the latter's foul trouble kept their time together down to 16 minutes. It does seem as if that is Erik Spoelstra's preference anyway, to each give them time to get comfortable separately.

But eventually they will need to come together -- they will be out there together at the start of the first and third quarters, and in the final few minutes of every competitive fourth.

And I believe they will.

Bam + Giannis minutes breakdown:



G1: ~16 together, 15 Bam only, 14 Giannis only

G2: ~19 together, ~5 Bam only, 14 Giannis only

G3: ~16 together, 23 Bam only, 9 Giannis only

G4: 21 together, 9 Bam only, ~18 Giannis only

G5: 16 together, 17 Bam only, 15 Giannis only — Nekias (Nuh-KAI-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) October 29, 2026

As Spoelstra figures out what works and doesn't work with this new squad, the Heat will get better. And so, on his own, shown Adebayo. No, he won't be scoring 83 in a game anytime soon, but if he's consistently aggressive, and not just standing in the corner, the Heat have a shot to make this work.

But it's on him. He's a two-time Olympic gold medalist, a former All-Star, and has a max contract.

He can't wait... and the Heat can't wait on him.

Next test: Friday at home against Indiana, which will be without Tyrese Haliburton.