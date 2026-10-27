4 games.

That's how long it took for the panic button to be pressed by members of the media in regards to the Miami Heat.

That's how long it took for all the flaws we have discussed about the way this Miami Heat team is structured to come to fruition.

And that's how long it took for the yearly discourse around Bam Adebayo to be discussed.

4 games in and all the flaws we have discussed about the way this Miami Heat team is structured have already come to fruition.



0-4 is unacceptable and quite honestly, it’s already soul searching time for a lot of the guys on this team — Austin Dobbins (@AustinDobbins13) October 27, 2026

The Miami Heat's captain has been a shadow of himself and as he said, his "shot's not going in" but that isn't the only cause for concern surrounding Bam.

The standing around, the inability to rebound, the lack of accountability, and the same conversations that are had every year about him.

Year in and year out people wonder if Bam can really be the guy. Many (including myself) often defend him for his defensive prowess, ability to guard 1-5, and his role as captain on this Heat team. But when the captain can't be assertive, paired with a lack of accountability, that's when the problems begin to loom large.

"My shot is not going in. I am not going to overthink that. It is funny how the outside noise wants to make me the scapegoat. When the energy shifts, be prepared for that." Bam Adebayo

The problem with calling himself a scapegoat is that Bam Adebayo is not being criticized simply because his shots are not falling. He is being held accountable because of the role he occupies on this team. As captain, he has to be the one setting the tone when things go wrong, not someone who appears to be deflecting criticism when the team needs leadership most.

Shannon Sharpe has now joined the list of people to call out Bam as a franchise player:

“Set the 83 points aside, you taking Bam and saying ‘I’m gonna build my franchise around Bam?’ Y’all talking about him like he’s a Franchise builder. He’s not Joe! He’s a great complimentary player. Ain’t nobody taking no Bam to build a franchise around!” Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe says Bam Adebayo is NOT a franchise player:



“Set the 83 points aside, you taking Bam and saying ‘I’m gonna build my franchise around Bam?’ Y’all talking about him like he’s a Franchise builder. He’s not Joe! He’s a great complimentary player. Ain’t nobody taking… pic.twitter.com/UwCRA89C21 — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) October 27, 2026

And that's why I say the time is now for Bam Adebayo.

He is a highly talented player, plenty capable of averaging 20/10 while being the Miami Heat's best defensive option, but it's like a never-ending cycle. The talent is there and the production only ever sees flashes of what that potential can be.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo having a player option next Summer, Bam Adebayo has to prove that he can play alongside him sooner rather than later.

Yes, these things take time, and yes, I believe that they will figure it out to some extent, but the problems they have are looming large, their captain has yet to prove he can play alongside this Super Star, and if I am Giannis, I am simply asking myself, what is so different here than in Milwaukee.

The Heat are 0-4 and have lost to two inferior opponents and the same old statements are resurfacing from players, coaches, and media members alike.

Kenny Beecham says no one’s trying to “scapegoat” Bam Adebayo:



“I’m not saying they’re going to be a 7th seed because they started off 0-4 — I think it’s going to take some time. I don’t think anybody is scapegoating Bam, he’s legitimately not been the 2nd best player on the… https://t.co/CUtvsjDTas pic.twitter.com/b32SOCr0kq — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) October 27, 2026

Through their first 71 minutes together this season, Bam and Giannis have posted a 105.9 offensive rating and a 132.9 defensive rating, according to Databallr. That translates to a net rating of minus-27.0, an alarming number for a duo that should theoretically give Miami an elite defensive foundation.

The offensive struggles are understandable to an extent. Both players are still working to figure out how to operate alongside one another, and their three-point shooting has been an issue. But the defensive numbers are even more concerning.

Adebayo has built his reputation as one of the league's most versatile defenders, while Giannis remains one of basketball's premier defensive talents. Together, they should give Miami the personnel to make life miserable for opposing offenses. Instead, the early results have been the complete opposite. Between the drop coverage on the first two nights, the constant miscommunication, and the lack of effort at times, it's been disappointing.

Of course, 71 minutes is a small sample size, and these numbers should not be treated as a definitive verdict on their potential fit. However, they reinforce why Bam's development as an offensive player and his ability to establish chemistry with Giannis are so important. If Miami wants to build a legitimate contender, it needs this pairing to become a strength rather than another question mark.

The flashes are there for the Miami Heat defense. There is a level of activity and effort they can tap into. Great work from Bam Adebayo and then look at the vision. When they get stops now you look at the flow and ball movement on the other end. pic.twitter.com/G4z9guN0RW — Steve Jones (@stevejones20) October 27, 2026

Four games do not define a season, and it would be foolish to suggest the Miami Heat cannot turn things around. But the concerns surrounding Bam Adebayo are not new, and that is exactly why this slow start feels different.

Miami does not need Bam to become a completely different player overnight. It needs him to be more assertive, take responsibility when things go wrong, and prove that his offensive game can complement another superstar. If the Heat are serious about building a contender around Giannis Antetokounmpo, they need to know that the partnership can work before making franchise-altering decisions.

Bam has earned the respect that comes with being the captain of this team. Now, he has to show why he deserves the expectations that come with it.

Four games have exposed the concerns. The rest of the season will determine whether Bam Adebayo can finally put them to rest.