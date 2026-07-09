The Miami Heat made the biggest move of the NBA offseason by acquiring two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, instantly changing the expectations surrounding the franchise. The last few seasons have been rough for the Miami Heat as they have battled their way through the Play-In Tournament, but things have changed.

With a superstar of Giannis's caliber joining the roster, the question becomes: What should be considered a successful first season in Miami? We asked our On SI Miami Heat staff one simple question: What should be the bar for Giannis's first season in Miami? Here's what they had to say.

Alex Golden

When you acquire a player like Giannis, the bar is to win a championship. Plain and simple. The Eastern Conference is not a cake walk like it used to be, so the path to a Finals appearance won’t be easy. Yes, the team is better on paper than the last few years, but developing chemistry will play a huge factor on how well this team does and how far they’ll go. Giannis is still the best overall player in the East, and he can fill a lot of holes that are on their roster as currently constructed.

Ethan J Skolnick

When you acquire a top-5 player in the NBA -- which Giannis's Antetokounmpo's metrics suggest he remains when healthy -- the expectation level should always shoot up. He will likely be the best player on the floor most nights, which will give the Heat a shot against anyone. But we've also seen in Milwaukee the past few years that it's not always enough. Bam Adebayo is a better two-way player than anyone Giannis has had with him the past two seasons for sure, and there are still opportunities for the Heat to supplement him with shooting. But the East is improved around them also, and so it may be unreasonable to expect an NBA Finals appearance in the first season. Miami reached the conference finals in the first season after acquiring Shaquille O'Neal (2024-25) and might have made the NBA Finals if not for Dwyane Wade pulling a ribcage muscle. That would be similarly satisfying, with a chance to regroup and reload next offseason.

Tony Mejia

The bar for Giannis Antetokounmpo throughout his run with the Miami Heat should be the same - he's playing for rings. a champion and MVP for both the league and the Finals, Giannis is here to help Miami play for titles. Grace periods are for rookies and complimentary pieces. Although he'll need a few months to get acclimated, by the time the stretch run rolls around, Miami will be expecting to get out of the Eastern Conference playoffs. He'll never be younger than he'll be in his first season, so if he's healthy, the bar is First Team All-NBA and a lengthy postseason run.

Austin Dobbins

When you're an all-time great, you set a standard for yourself, a standard that you must maintain. The Miami Heat had set that standard of playing Championship basketball, thanks to the Championship players and culture that they have established within their organization. Now Giannis Antetokounmpo brings his own high standard. The bar for Giannis, while challenging, still has to be contending for a Most Valuable Player award while leading the Heat to a top-4 seed in the East. Bam Adebayo, Giannis and Andrew Wiggins shall lead Miami to a top-10 defense, and Giannis needs to give the Heat 27+ points and 9+ rebounds a night, because that's the standard that he has set for himself. Giannis has shown no signs of aging, no signs of declining play, and had a full Summer --and half a season for that matter-- to get his body prepared for this upcoming season, in a new location, where he wants to thrive. The final bar- 27/9/5, 1.8 stocks, top-5 in MVP voting.