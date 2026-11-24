The Heat got off to a putrid 0-4 start that had fans into a frenzy early in the season. That brought out the critics, of the offense, the defense, and specific players on the roster.

One of those players was Klay Thompson, who typically has taken some time to get warm, even when he was in his prime while winning four championships with the Golden State Warriors.

And one of the skeptics was Thompson's former teammate Draymond Green, who said prior to the season that he "loved the move... for Klay" because he would be "around water," but also advised not to expect "2018 Klay" anymore. The overall theme was that suggested that Heat and NBA fans should temper expectations for one of the game's all-time shooters, and for the team he was joining.

Draymond Green loves Klay Thompson to Miami but questions how he’ll fit with ‘Heat Culture’:



“I love the move. I love this for Klay. I know Klay is happy he’s in Miami. He’s around water. I know this move makes him a happy man… I think this is a very great move for Klay. He was… pic.twitter.com/S3sH9Ft5gn — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) August 26, 2026

Remember Green adding this, in that same podcast?

“I don’t like how everybody is trying to act like ‘oh it’s Klay Thompson! Klay to the Heat!’ Like this is Klay from 2018. The reason I don’t like it is because I feel like everybody is trying to set Klay up for failure. I’m going to say it right here right now. Let’s stop acting like it’s 2017 Klay going to Miami.



I wish sports media would speak on it more like when Ray Allen went to Miami. Don’t try to set my brother up like you getting the 2018 version so when you don’t, you can bash him. That’s bullsh*t. He’s going into year 16. Yes he’s going to provide shooting…. Let’s look at him like Ray going to Miami, back when sports media was a good thing.” Draymond Green

But now that Thompson has been on fire for the past three weeks, Green has a different view.

He is among those who is marveling at how happy Thompson appears, and how dramatically it has energized the Heat. The best two-man combination on the team, in terms of net rating: it's been Thompson with Giannis Antekokounmpo.

The two primary newcomers have the Heat looming dangerously in the East, and Green has noticed.

Draymond Green CREDITS Klay Thompson for helping the Heat turn their season around:



“I haven’t seen Klay play with this spirit since maybe 2019. Just like the excitement and joy that he’s bringing into the games — it’s beautiful…the key part of in this turnaround that Miami’s… pic.twitter.com/Ml0LlLkhev — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) November 18, 2026





“The way Klay Thompson has started the season has been absolutely incredible. Got off to a bad start the first three or four games, but since then has been on fire. Klay has reached 50-plus made threes in 13 games this year. [That's] the quickest he's done in his career by like nine threes or something. Five to nine threes. It's the quickest he's ever done by like five to nine threes.”

“To see the way, he's shooting the ball is incredible. To see the way, he's playing is incredible. But the spirit that he's playing [with], I haven't seen Klay play with this spirit since maybe 2019. Just like the excitement and joy that he's bringing into the games. It's beautiful, and he's playing well, you know, I think.”

Green pointed out that over the last five games, prior to that podcast, Thompson was shooting 46% from deep and averaging close to 20 points per game. Thompson is on pace to Ray Allen on the all-time three-point shooting list in the next week or two -- which would be appropriate, considering that Allen finished his own career in Miami, at around the same age.

And had an impact that included arguably the biggest shot in NBA history, in the 2013 Finals.

THE STATS

The Heat aren't in the Finals again yet, but trying to get there. They might have a chance if Thompson keeps ripping the nets. The splits for ave been incredible. He is shooting 44.2/43.2/100 on high volume (9.3) per game from behind the arc. That has led to his best production since his Golden State days. He is averaging on the season 14.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists.

His defense has been better than expected as well considering all the injuries to his knee and Achillies in the past. His stats aren’t great defensively but there are always moments every game where he flashes the defensive chops.

THE HEAT

“You know, you ask yourself the question, are the Heat looking dangerous? And what I will say is they look really good. When you have a star like Bam [unclear, heard as "them"], a star like Giannis Antetokounmpo, you know, that's big, and those guys learn to work together is huge. But then you also have the play of Klay Thompson, the way he's shooting the basketball. Davion Mitchell's been playing really, really, really good basketball.”

The dilemma that the Heat put you in when Davion Mitchell is pushing the pace and Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting downhill and attacking is do you help off Klay or do you stay put and give them a gap to attack. The issue is Giannis shoots an unreal percentage in the paint. Giannis is shooting this year 72.2% in the paint out to 3 feet.

OUTLOOK

Time will tell if Miami has what it takes to contend for a championship. About that, Draymond still isn’t a believer. “You know, I still point to the same thing I pointed to once earlier in the year [when] we were talking about this team. I ultimately don't think they have the depth to be [as] dangerous as you would want to be in the East. I think that takes a little time to build up. You know, you're always an injury away, when you don't have great depth, [from] things going [the] wrong way”

We will see if he changes his tune again, come the spring.