Giannis Antetokounmpo has entered the chat. The MVP chat that is.

Miami's superstar forward is is now third in the league in the KIA race to the MVP. The "Greek Freak" is the hunt for the award behind the Lakers' Luka Doncic and the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama.

All three guys have put up video game-like numbers since the start of the season. It's no secret what Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyana have done -- but Giannis, even in Miami's early struggles, was right there with them. He is among the Top 5 in points per game and total points for the season. He's Top 3 in rebounds per game and Top 5 in total rebounds for the first month of the 2026-27 season.

In points per game, Giannis sits behind Luka, SGA and Wemby with 28.2. He has 423 points total for the year. Much to no one's surprise, he's also among the top rebounders in the league. So far, he's averaging 12.6 rebounds per game and has 189 rebounds total which puts him fourth in the entire league.

It should come as no surprise that Giannis is in the conversation. Even during the Heat's early struggles, it was Antetokounmpo putting up the numbers and even giving the team a fighting chance. During the 0-4 start, Giannis averaged more than 28 points, 16 rebounds and just under 7 assists per game. In the opening night loss to Minnesota, he dropped 35 points on a 13-19 shooting night. He's has 7 games where he has put up more than 30 points.

Team Success Matters

Miami's seven-game winning streak has sure helped though. Throughout the Heat's run, Giannis has led the team in scoring five times. He's averaged 29.5 points and more than 12 rebounds per game, and that's with missing Sunday's game against Oklahoma City. He's also got 12 double-doubles in 15 games played, only trailing Karl Anthony Towns who has 16 and Wemby who has 13.

Being in the race for MVP is nothing new for him. He's a two-time league MVP winning the award in 2019 and 2020. He also won the NBA Finals MVP when the Milwaukee Bucks won the championship in 2021. He dropped 50 points in Game 6 of that season to clinch series and beat the Suns 4-2.

As the Heat continue on this winning path, Giannis' numbers will likely only go up. The Heat look to make it 8 wins in a row Wednesday when they get their first taste of the new look Philadelphia 76ers.