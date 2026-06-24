Klay Thompson, Khris Middleton Emerge As Top Targets For New-Look Heat

Pat Riley and the Miami Heat finally pulled off a blockbuster trade, acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. This move has catapulted the Miami Heat into contention in the Eastern Conference. If they would like to be a contender for an NBA championship they have strategically built the right roster around Giannis and Bam Adebayo.

The Miami Heat don’t have much wiggle room, and they are hard-capped as a first-round team. The Heat have to fill 4-5 roster spots, and they will have to get creative to add depth and shooting. The Dallas Mavericks have two interesting veteran players that the Miami Heat can target.

The Dallas Mavericks have two interesting veteran players that the Miami Heat can target.

Reunite Giannis With Khris Middleton

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Khris Middleton (20) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One logical option would be signing Kris Middleton, an unrestricted free agent. Middleton helped Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks win their first championship in over 50 years.

Giannis and Middleton spent more than a decade together in Milwaukee and were very complimentary. Middleton has been dealing with injuries over the past several years and he is no longer an All-Star caliber player but he remains a solid floor spacer.

Middleton split his time between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks last season, averaging 10 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 36 percent from three-point range. Middleton will be 35 years old next season so if the Heat do decide to sign him, they have to manage his workload carefully.

If the Heat can add him on a veterans minimum contract that would be very beneficial for them. Middleton would provide exactly what the Heat will need: a veteran with championship experience and someone very familiar with playing next to Giannis. Middleton can still score in bursts and would be a trusted scorer off the bench.

Trade For Klay Thompson

Apr 7, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) drives the ball while under pressure from Los Angeles Clippers guard Kobe Sanders (4) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat will need tons of spacing around Giannis and Bam and Klay Thompson could be the perfect fit. Klay Thompson is considered one of the best shooters in NBA history. Even at 35 years old, Thompson is still one of the best shooters in the league. Last season, he averaged 11.7 points while shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc and appearing in 69 games. Thompson has been very durable over the past 4 seasons, despite two devastating injuries that sidelined him for 2 full seasons. ,

Miami's offense would instantly benefit from having one of the NBA's most feared shooters. Giannis' gravity alone will give Thompson plenty of open opportunities.

Which Option Makes More Sense?

Middleton is likely the more realistic target because he can be signed outright as a free agent. The Heat should definitely prioritize him if they can sign him for the minimum. He would bring leadership and trusted veterans off the bench. If Miami can find a way to trade for Thompson, the fit might be even better. Klay is an elite shooter and four-time NBA champion. He would be the perfect compliment to Bam and Giannis.

Adding proven veterans like Middleton or Thompson would be a strong next step toward bringing another title to Miami.