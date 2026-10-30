Miami Heat-Indiana Pacers Preview: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Starters

Game date, time and location: Friday, Oct. 30, 8:00 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: WPLG Local 10 (South Florida), DAZN (Indiana)

Radio: 104.3 FM/560 AM, 710/1140 AM (South Florida), 107.5 FM, 93.5 FM (Indiana)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (1-4) and Indiana Pacers (2-3) meet for the first of three matchups this regular season and for the first NBA Cup game. Last season, Indiana won the series, 2-1, winning both games on their home court. The Heat are 59-78 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 44-25 at home and 15-53 on the road.

The Pacers came into the 26-27 season set to build on their 2025 NBA Finals run with star point guard Tyrese Haliburton back in the fold. Additionally, the Pacers essentially replaced Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin from that Finals team with Ivica Zubac and Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Pacers are coming off a season where they finished with a 19-63 record, good for the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat, meanwhile, are coming off their first win of the season after beating the Atlanta Hawks, 129-117.

Most notably, the Heat ran many more pick-and-rolls, which had Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo operating more as rollers or short rollers, leading to more shots in the paint, more ball movement and more on-ball decision-making from Davion Mitchell and Pelle Larsson, who finished with 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

The Pacers are coming off a, 114-109, loss against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Spread: Heat -7.5 (-110), Pacers +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat -290, Pacers +235

Total points scored: 237.5 (over -115, under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on the increased pick-and-roll in their game: “We have offensive principles. Guys have to look for space, go downhill, move when somebody drives, but at the end of the day, once the game slows down, you have to set some pick-and-rolls."

"I might not be open, but if there’s a tag man, the weakside is open. We have to trust Davion Mitchell that he's going to make the right pass or Pelle [Larsson] is going to make the right pass."

"If the tag man is there and I’m not able to be free for the pocket pass, then you got to read the weakside. If the guy on the weakside plays, they gotta play two."

Giannis explains why the P&R can be very affective for the Miami Heat with him as the screener:



“We have offensive principles. Guys have to look for space, go downhill, move when somebody drives, but at the end of the day when the game slows down, you have to set some P&Rs. I… pic.twitter.com/5QS2YEYGfE — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) October 29, 2026

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

C Bam Adebayo

F Andrew Wiggins

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Aaron Nesmith

C Jay Huff

F Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Pascal Siakam

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Simone Fontecchio: Questionable - Illness

Keshad Johnson: Available - Hamstring (Two-Way)

Tre Donaldson: Available - (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Available - (Two-Way)

PACERS

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Hamstring

Aaron Nesmith: Probable - Hamstring

Andrew Nembhard: Probable - Neck

Ivica Zubac: Out - Ankle

Ben Sheppard: Out - Knee

T.J. McConnell: Out - Hamstring

Johnny Furphy: Out - Knee

Braden Smith: Active - (Two-Way)

Kobe Brown: Active - (Two-Way)

Jalen Slawson: Active - (Two-Way)

STORYLINES

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket