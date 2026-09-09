Miami Heat Positional Season Preview: The Small Forwards

The Miami Heat have greatly improved their roster over the offseason, but one position group that essentially stayed the same is the “small forwards.” Obviously, no one is really listed as a small forward, but position groups are still an easy way to break up players on a team. So, for that reason we are keeping them. This is the ranking of the small forwards on Miami’s roster.

Mr. Reliable – Andrew Wiggins

Apr 7, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) defends during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without a question the starter is going to be Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins is a former first overall draft pick, and though he has not been the superstar some thought he would be, he has carved out a nice NBA career. He is able to do almost anything on an NBA court in some capacity.

His best skill is his stifling defense on the perimeter. Most notably he is exceptional at guarding the back-to-back MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Wiggins is a dominant force on the defensive end and pairs beautifully with stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

The shooter – Simone Fontecchio

Mar 30, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) dribbles the basketball as Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) defends during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many might of overlooked the fact that Miami retained Simone Fontecchio, but with the addition of Antetokounmpo the move is perfect. Fontecchio is a high volume shooter that knows his role. He is literally never afraid to get his shot off, and that is how it should be.

Fontecchio also adds other things to the Heat. At times he is able to leverage his shooting to get an easy layup in the paint. He also knows how to use his large frame to help rebound or help defense. He might not be the best defender, but he is good enough considering the others on the team.

The chaos creator – Myron Gardner

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Myron Gardner (15) looks on against the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I mean this in the most loving way possible, Myron Gardner is a menace. He lives to scrap and do the dirty work. He is simply incredible at getting under the opposing teams skin. I truly believe every team needs a guy like Gardner. The NBA season always brings adversity, and you need guys you can count on through the mud.

Garnder also does a god job of using his tenacity to be pesky on the defensive end and getting hustle plays. He always seems to be the first on the ground or willing to sacrifice his body for the team. Garnder also has a knack to find good angles to the rim.

The dunk champ – Keshad Johnson

Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson (16) dunks over rapper E-40 in the slam dunk contest during the 2026 NBA All Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keshad Johnson’s dunk contest performance might have been the final straw to sway Antetokounmpo to Miami. Well maybe not, but it certainly didn’t hurt as he had Antetokounmpo out of his seat all night.

Johnson is a supreme athlete that is capable of putting on a show in transition. He also does a good job of timing offensive rebounds for put backs. Basically, anything you need elite athleticism for, Johnson can do it. For Johnson to get more of a role on this team, he does need to improve his offensive game outside of the highlights.