Even though the Miami Heat seem to be the favorites to land Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason, they might have a plan B in case their dream becomes a nightmare. Pat Riley and the Heat front office appear to be preparing for backup plans just in case.

According to NBA insider Sam Amick, the Heat have significant interest in Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard if their pursuit of Antetokounmpo ultimately comes up short.

The Miami Heat have strong interest in Kawhi Leonard if they fail to land Giannis Antetokounmpo, per @sam_amick



“League sources also confirmed a report from NBA reporter Jake Fischer that the LA Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard is on the Heat’s Plan B list (or the Golden State Warriors’… pic.twitter.com/yLw1Wwa61M — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 19, 2026

"League sources also confirmed a report from NBA reporter Jake Fischer that the LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard is on the Heat's Plan B list (or the Golden State Warriors' Plan A list)," Amick reported. "The issue around the league, however, is that no one seems to know if Leonard is truly available."

That final detail should be the biggest concern. Miami will always be interested in any available superstar or All-Star; there's no surprise there. The question is, are the Los Angeles Clippers even willing to trade Kawhi? People are speculating that Kawhi could be available this summer, but there have been no indications or reports that Los Angeles is actively shopping Kawhi Leonard.

The Clippers are at a crossroads. Last season, they moved on from both James Harden and Zubac and added young players like Darius Garland and Benedict Mathurin. The Clippers own the 5th pick in this year’s loaded draft. They have a chance to begin a rebuild rather than staying stuck in the competitive Western Conference.

Does Keeping Kawhi Make Sense?

Leonard is still one of the best players in the entire NBA when healthy. That’s the caveat: Kawhi has rarely been healthy over the last several years. His availability is the biggest concern. Since getting traded to the Clippers in 2019, Kawhi has dealt with a plethora of injuries that have interrupted both regular seasons and playoff runs.

The Clippers struggled to build a true contender around Kawhi and Paul George, and that window has been closed. Kawhi turns 35 next season, and Leonard doesn’t fit the Clippers current timeline. That's why the idea of a trade isn't completely unreasonable.

Why Miami Would Be Interested

Should the Heat be interested in an aging Kawhi Leonard? If it’s for the right price, they should definitely consider trading for him if he’s available. He coujld be a nice consolation prize if the Heat miss out on Giannis.

Pairing Kawhi with Bam Adebayo could be a better fit and would give Miami the scoring punch that they need to contend in the East. Kawhi is still an elite two-way player when healthy. His championship experience and shot creation would benefit the Heat tremendously.

There is certainly risk involved given Leonard's injury history, but Miami has never been afraid to swing big when an opportunity presents itself.

For now, Giannis remains the Heat's primary focus. But if Milwaukee refuses to deal with Miami or chooses another trade partner, don't be surprised if Leonard's name continues to surface as one of the franchise's most intriguing fallback options this summer.