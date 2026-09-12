Miami Heat Should Take Chance on Former Draft Target Devin Carter

The Miami Heat have one roster spot left, and at this point, I would much rather see them take a chance on a young player with some upside than simply sign another veteran who probably isn't going to play much anyway.

The Atlanta Hawks have waived Devin Carter, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, and I think Miami should consider signing him.

The Atlanta Hawks have waived Devin Carter, league sources told @hoopshype. The 24-year-old guard averaged 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 18.4 minutes during 38 games played for the Sacramento Kings last season. pic.twitter.com/RiOAglNwgt — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 11, 2026

Carter averaged 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in only 18.4 minutes across 38 games with the Sacramento Kings last season. Those numbers aren't going to jump off the page, but we're also talking about a young guard who hasn't really gotten a consistent opportunity yet.

The Heat Already Wanted Carter

This is what makes Carter especially interesting to me. Miami was linked to Carter before the 2024 NBA Draft and brought him in for a workout. There was plenty of speculation that he could be the Heat's pick at No. 15 if he was still available, but Sacramento ended that possibility by taking him at No. 13.

So Miami liked him enough to seriously consider using a first-round pick on him. Now, a couple of years later, they could potentially add him for nothing more than a roster spot. This is the type of move that makes sense for the Miami Heat.

Before he was drafted, Carter was really good during his final season at Providence, averaging 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 37.7 percent from three. He was the Big East Player of the Year, and a lot of what made him intriguing coming into the NBA still makes sense for Miami now.

He's a tough guard and that is the prototype the Heat love. He can defend well and he is also a very good rebounder for his position, and there is enough offensive ability there that I'm still interested in seeing what he could become with some development. The Heat have one of the best developmental systems in the league.

This isn't me saying Carter is suddenly going to walk into Miami and become the Heat's answer at point guard. He's probably not even going to be in Erik Spoelstra's regular rotation right away.

Miami Could Use Another Guard Anyway

I've been saying Miami needs another guard, and even after everything the Heat have done this offseason, I still think that's one of the weaker areas of this roster.

They could use another ball-handler and Carter could be a good insurance policy. They could use another young guard who can defend and create a little bit. More than anything, they could use another player with some actual upside at the end of the roster.

That's why I'd rather see Carter get that opportunity than an older veteran where we already know exactly what we're getting. Carter is still 24 years old and the Heat need to inject some youth back into the roster.

If Carter doesn't work out, fine. It's the 15th roster spot, there isn't much downside.

But if Miami's development staff can get something out of a player the organization already liked enough to consider in the first round? That's a worthwhile gamble.

There Is A Family Connection To Miami

There's also a pretty cool Heat connection here too. Carter's father, Anthony Carter, spent four seasons playing for Miami from 1999 through 2003. He later returned to the organization as an assistant coach, so Devin has been around the Heat organization and South Florida for a long time.

Devin also played high school basketball at Doral Academy in South Florida.

That obviously shouldn't be the reason Miami signs him, but it makes the potential fit even more interesting. This is a player who knows the organization, has ties to the area and, most importantly, was already on Miami's radar before he ever entered the NBA.

I keep coming back to the same thing with this final roster spot: swing on upside.