Miami is officially getting ready to welcome some of the biggest names in basketball back to South Florida. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the NBA is finalizing plans for Miami to host the 2028 NBA All-Star Weekend, marking the first time the city has hosted the event since 1990, making it the first one hosted in their "new" arena.

For the Miami Heat organization and the city as a whole, this is a significant opportunity. Miami has established itself as one of the NBA's premier markets, combining a passionate basketball following with a city that offers plenty of entertainment, nightlife, and attractions for visiting fans and players.

The NBA is finalizing Miami as host of All-Star Weekend in 2028, sources tell ESPN. The Heat last hosted NBA All-Star Weekend in 1990 and now are set to hold the event after Phoenix does this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 9, 2026

The last time Miami hosted All-Star Weekend, the Heat were still a relatively new franchise, having only entered the NBA during the 1988-89 season. The organization has since grown into one of the league's most recognizable franchises, winning three NBA championships and making seven NBA Finals appearances.

But for years, it wasn't an option, due to the annual Miami International Boat Show, a hugely popular event that required the use of convention center, hotel and other space in the city and region, typically on the second weekend of February. But when the NBA chose to move All-Star weekend back a week, it created an opportunity. The Heat have made their interest in hosting known behind the scenes for several years, even though the league and not the team bear most of the benefits.

How long has it been since All-Star Weekend was in South Florida, as it traveled to less attractive locales, not to mention several turns in Los Angeles?

Well, the last time Miami hosted, here were the starting lineups:

For the East, Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas -- four Dream Team members and the guy (Thomas) who was snubbed.

For the West, three Lakers (Magic Johnson, James Worthy and A.C. Green, plus Hakeem Olajuwon and John Stockton).



Nine of those 10 players (all but the role-player Green) are now in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

In fact, all 12 players who was on the East team are in the Hall. Seven of the 12 in the West are.

The Heat have been open to the All-Star game being in Miami dating back to at least 2016. Boat show conflict was always in the way, but when the NBA moved the weekend back, it created an opening.



1990 lineups:

Ewing-Barkley-Bird-MJ-Isiah

Hakeem-ACGreen-Worthy-Magic-Stockton — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) November 9, 2026

Bringing All-Star Weekend back to Miami also presents an opportunity to showcase everything the city has to offer beyond basketball. From South Beach to downtown Miami, the event should bring significant attention, tourism, and economic activity to the area.

But beyond that, there are some intriguing basketball possibilities.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo still be a member of the Miami Heat, so he's representing the home team? Will LeBron James's last All-Star Game be played in an arena where he won two championships? And what version of the game will actually be played, since the NBA keeps changing the format every few years?

Might want to get the plane tickets now.

Should be a three-day party.