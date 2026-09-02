Shooting a basketball is an art, and when you can do it at a high level it is not only an incredible talent to have, but an awe to watch.

The Miami Heat have had their fair share of shooters come through South Beach, and they have added one of the Splash Brothers to that mix.

Klay Thompson was acquired by the Miami Heat after reaching a buyout with the Dallas Mavericks, and Thomspon isn't coming to Miami for a paycheck. He wants to play winning basketball on a team that he knows he can contribute for. Last season in Dallas, Thompson averaged 11.7 points per game while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc.

With Thompson embracing this opportunity, he already seems to have a goal in mind, breaking the Miami Heat's franchise record for three-pointers made in a season.

“What’s the Miami Heat single season 3PT record?”



— Klay Thompson 👀 pic.twitter.com/ECKfnGXYDO — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) September 2, 2026

Well, that record belongs to Miami Heat icon Duncan Robinson. Known for his elite shooting ability, Robinson developed into one of the most prolific three-point shooters in franchise history during his time in Miami. His ability to stretch the floor and knock down shots from deep made him a key part of the Heat's offense and ultimately helped him establish the franchise record that Klay Thompson now has his sights set on.

Robinson made 270 threes in the 2019-20 season.

Last season with Dallas, Thompson made 198 three-pointers while playing only 21 minutes a night. Thomspon looks set to start for the Miami Heat, and with the gravity of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thompson is set to get the most open looks he has gotten in his career in quite some time.

While Thompson isn't the player, he once was, he is still the shooter he once was. Just four seasons ago he set a career high with 301 three pointers made, he averaged 10 three point attempts a night that season and played 33 minutes a night.

While I don't expect Thomspon to break Robinson's record, there is something about him saying that. That shows Thompson's mindset when coming to Miami isn't just to party and enjoy South Beach, but to contribute to winning basketball.

2025-26 Leaders in gravity…



Defenses react to these guys pic.twitter.com/NewckL0xt5 — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) September 2, 2026

Everyone knows what Thompson is good at, and everyone knows why he was brought to Miami.

Whether Thompson ultimately breaks Robinson's record or not, his desire to chase it shows that he is arriving in Miami with one goal in mind: helping the Heat win.